TNEDICCA and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group Work Together to Raise Awareness of High-Risk Crash Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio and BUCYRUS, Ohio, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — TNEDICCA®, a leader in traffic crash data and location risk analytics, and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group are collaborating to provide a unique view into crash hotspots, locations where frequent crashes occur, to Ohio Mutual’s Ohio members. The Accident Advisor solution is powered by TNEDICCA’s proprietary crash database of more than 30 million crashes, based on police reports and geolocated to the precise location of the crash. Via a map, Ohio Mutual’s members can identify local crash hotspots specific to their home and commuting area. This insight can help policyholders stay safer on the road by avoiding accident hotspots or exercising additional caution in these high-risk areas.

“This safety solution introduces the concept of risk reduction to an auto insurance industry where the focus has previously been on accurate risk assessment,” said Yiem Sunbhanich, co-founder and CEO of TNEDICCA. “This innovation is near and dear to our core mission to reduce traffic accidents. This collaboration will allow us to learn from customer feedback to further improve the current solution, as well as to create future road safety solutions.”

Traditionally, auto insurance companies use measurements such as TNEDICCA’s Location Risk Score to assess risk and improve pricing models. Accident Advisor is an innovative use of this powerful crash data that empowers drivers to reduce risk on the road and improve safety.

“We are excited to provide this solution to our Ohio members and look forward to expanding this tool to other states soon,” said Chad Combs, Vice President of Personal Lines Underwriting at Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. “We are continuously looking for innovative ways to provide value to our loyal members and want to provide them with the best tools to stay safe on the road.”

About Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of “A / Stable” from A.M. Best Co. for more than three decades and has been independently evaluated as one of the nation’s top 50 insurers, having been named to the Ward’s 50® nine times since 2009.

About TNEDICCA

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, TNEDICCA’s mission is to reduce future traffic accidents through the better use of data and analytics. TNEDICCA has built the most comprehensive accident location database of more than 30 million crashes covering 94% of the U.S. auto insurance market. The company provides solutions to auto insurance, navigation service, automotive manufacturing, and transportation planning industries. The company provides telematics and non-telematics risk scores that are empirically proven to enhance pricing precision and better risk selection. Connect with TNEDICCA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit www.tnedicca.com.

