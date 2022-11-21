Generators With Power Outputs Ranging From 1.0 To 3.0 Kw Are Expected To Exceed A Worth Of US$ 300 Million By The End Of 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Portable Generators market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global portable generators market is expected to be valued at around US$ 905.25 Million in 2022. Uptake across commercial settings is expected to grow substantially, generating an opportunity worth US$ 50 Mn over the coming decade. Demand for portable generators will likely increase 1.8x from 2022 to 2032. Furthermore, Sales of portable generators are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% to top US$ 1,699.28 Million by 2032.

The report provides a present market outlook on Portable Generators. Additionally, the Portable Generators market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

Portable Generators price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Profiled in the Portable Generators Industry Survey

By Power Output : Less than 1 KW 1-3. KW 3-5KW More than 5 KW

By Application : Standby Backup Power Portable Generators Continuous Power Portable Generators

By End User : Commercial Residential Industrial Agricultural Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Portable Generators market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Portable Generators companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Portable Generators which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Portable Generators Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the portable generators market are Briggs & Stratton Corp., Champion Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kohler Co. Inc., NIDEC Corp., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., STEPHILL GENERATORS LTD, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

In March 2021, Kohler Power Systems announced a 155,000 square-foot expansion to its existing North American manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin. This expansion is likely to aid the company enhance its production capacity of large industrial diesel as well as portable generators.

In January 2021, Cummins launched QG 2800i and 2500i that are 60% quieter RV inverter generators for the recreational vehicle market. They run on gasoline and liquid propane (LP). The Onan QG 2800i and 2500i are 2.8-kW and 2.5-kW inverter–based generator sets made primarily for Class B and truck campers.

Market Players:

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

Champion Power Equipment

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kohler Co. Inc.

NIDEC Corp.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

STEPHILL GENERATORS LTD

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

