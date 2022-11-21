Spoonable Greek Yogurt Is Anticipated To Remain The Top Selling Product Category, Expected To Account For 3/4th Of The Global Market In The 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Greek Yogurt market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global Greek yogurt market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.18 Bn in 2022, further expected to reach US$ 12 Bn by registering a CAGR of 11.1% by 2032. Overall, the industry is expected to expand almost 3x throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period. Preference for organic Greek yogurt will remain prominent, capturing a revenue share worth 45%.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Greek Yogurt market.

Key findings of the Greek Yogurt market study:

Regional breakdown of the Greek Yogurt market based on predefined taxonomy.

Regional breakdown of the Greek Yogurt market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Greek Yogurt vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Greek Yogurt market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Greek Yogurt market.

Greek Yogurt price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Profiled in the Greek Yogurt Industry Survey

· By Product Type :

Spoonable Greek Yogurt Drinkable Greek Yogurt



· By Package Type :

Cups & Tubs Bottles Other Package Types



· By Sales Channel :

Modern Trade Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



· By Nature :

Conventional Greek Yogurt Organic Greek Yogurt



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe South Asia & Oceania Japan Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Greek Yogurt market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Greek Yogurt companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Greek Yogurt which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Greek Yogurt Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Market Competition

Manufacturers in the Greek yogurt market will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product releases in the following decade.

Danone North America stated in February 2019 that it would expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania, to increase production of plant-based goods, particularly yogurt, to satisfy rising consumer demand.

To enhance its cereal offering, General Mills Fiber One introduced ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ in January 2019. The new variety seeks to please consumers who are looking for a new fiber-rich alternative in the cereal aisle to help them increase their fiber intake.

Chobani, a key participant in the Greek yogurt market, introduced a new Savor range of goods in August 2018 as replacements to traditional sauces and sour cream that may be immediately squeezed onto any dish. The new product line comprises two varieties: one prepared with low-fat milk and one created with full milk.

Market Players:

FAGE USA Dairy Industry Inc.

Chobani

Dannon Yogurt

General Mills Inc.

Nestle S.A

Cabot Creamery

Trader Joe’s

Hain Celestial Group

Vivartia Holding S.A

Wallaby Yogurt Company Inc.

