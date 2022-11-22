WorkCation Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — After covid-19 it was clear that the number of freelancers and people looking for the best ways and tools to help them work remotely was on the rise. It was clear that the current renting platforms were not enough to e the needs of this large segment. WorkCation helps people work while they are on their vacation.

The rentee is mostly a traveler who is looking for a good vacation but still wants to maintain some work remotely. They are looking for a quiet and relaxing space so that they can enjoy the time but still can work and be productive and this is what WorkCation provides them with. WorkCation is founded by Avan Mehir and Samar Sherbaji and is based in the United States and India.

WorkCation is currently raising $3M and is part of FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program. The program is great for seed, series A, series B, and Series C startups to get matched with funding sources and plan for their entire funding journey

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “The program will work with the team at WorkCation on attaining the capital they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663