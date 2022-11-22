Amerigo Scientific Launches LioPep-5 for Cosmetic Applications

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new cosmetic peptides – LioPep-5 to protect skin from toxins and pollutants. These peptides are synthetically manufactured and free of any animal products, making them stable and nontoxic to human cell culture.

Venom is a mixture that animals have evolved for protection and predation. Although the composition varies from animal to animal, most venoms are heterogeneous mixtures of inorganic salts, small organic molecules, peptides, and enzymes. Many species of animals secrete venom, covering almost all the different phyla of the animal kingdom, such as mollusks, arthropods and vertebrates. As natural products, the wide variety of venoms offer nearly limitless possibilities for discovering potential clues. Venom-derived products and tools are now widely used in cosmetics and medicine.

Venoms contain a variety of antibacterial and antifungal active peptides that are not only functional but also biodegradable. Some venom peptides that modulate ion channels (such as NAV, K2PS, ASIC, and CAV) can be used for anti-wrinkle, rejuvenation, and sensitive skin. Amerigo Scientific has partnered with the world’s leading suppliers to provide cosmetic products with active venom peptides such as anti-inflammatory peptides, anti-pollution peptides and other novel skin-improving peptides.

Amerigo Scientific now offers a range of venom-derived screening tools and novel peptides for drug discovery, cosmetic and crop science, such as the newly released LioPep-5. Lionfish (Pterois spp.) are tropical reef fish that can quickly colonize new reefs that deal with toxins produced by marine pollution by binding to toxic substances (heavy metals and organic chlorides), thus keeping the toxic away from their skin. Similarly, these same toxins are present in polluted urban air and can accumulate on human skin.

LioPep-5™ is a bioactive peptide derived from lionfish that binds zinc and other metal ions. Meanwhile, moisturizers can be formulated to protect the skin by binding to ions and sequestering them. Scrubs, cleansers, and face washes can also be formulated for toxin removal. Last but not least, LioPep-5™ has been shown to reduce zinc contamination by up to 89%.

If you need more information about the LioPep-5 or have any inquiries about Amerigo Scientific’s Cosmetic Venom Peptides, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Albeit this is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder possesses more than 20 years of experience in the biomedical as well as biochemical fields and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical, biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standards.