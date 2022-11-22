Lease Management Market Extensive Company Profiles with Overview and Insights 2028

Lease Management Industry Overview

The global lease management market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in demand for the SaaS model for better lease management is expected to drive the market. The SaaS model offers users features, such as integration with other advanced solutions including payment gateways, cloud-based solutions, and empowering businesses through more seamless and easier processes.

Lease Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lease management market on the basis of platform, deployment, application, organization size, and region:

Based on the Platform Insights, the market is segmented into Software and Services.

The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 81.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for lease management platforms to efficiently manage leases and provide account support to customers.

The services segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 10.5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased demand for cloud deployment of lease management solutions and the introduction of automation, efficiency, and flexibility across the lease management lifecycle.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud.

The cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The promising growth prospects of the cloud segment can be attributed to the shifting consumers’ preference from traditional on-premise lease management to web-based leasing services.

The on-premise segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the significant number of large enterprises relying on on-premise lease management solutions.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential and Industrial.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. The promising growth prospects of the segment can be attributed to the higher demand for commercial properties for leasing by numerous industries, such as hospitality, logistics, education, manufacturing, and retail. The growing urbanization and industrialization are also fueling the demand for lease management solutions across the commercial segment.

The residential segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment can be ascribed to the growing number of housing projects and increase in demand for the use of housing spaces/lobbies as retail spaces. The industrial segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on the Organization Size Insights, the market is segmented into Large Organizations and Small & Medium Organizations.

The large organizations segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 68.0% in 2020. This can be attributed to the higher demand from large organizations to efficiently manage their leasing portfolio.

The small and medium organizations segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The increased need to comply with often changing compliance standards and growing complexities in leasing operations is driving this segment.

Lease Management Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for lease management is fragmented owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Key participants are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations, expecting to strengthen their business presence and withstand the highly competitive business environment.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global lease management market include,

Accruent

CoStar Realty Information, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LeaseAccelerator, Inc.

MRI Software LLC

Nakisa Inc.

Odessa

Oracle

SAP

RealPage, Inc.

Yardi Systems Inc.

