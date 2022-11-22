The Silicon Hydrogel Material Contact Lens Market Is Estimated To Record A CAGR Of 4.9% During The Forecast Period 2023-2033

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Contact Lens market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global contact lens market size is expected to hit around US$ 16.42 billion by 2033 from valued at US$ 9.99 billion in 2023 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Contact Lens market.

Key findings of the Contact Lens market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Contact Lens. Additionally, the Contact Lens market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Contact Lens market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Contact Lens vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Contact Lens market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Contact Lens market.

Contact Lens price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2023-2033

Key Segments in Contact Lens Market Research

· By Material

Gas Permeable Silicone Hydrogel Hybrid



· By Design

Spherical Toric Multifocal Other



· By Application

Corrective Therapeutic Cosmetic Prosthetic Lifestyle-oriented



· By Distribution Channel

Online Offline



· By Usage

Daily Disposable Disposable Frequent Replacement Traditional



· By Region:

North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Contact Lens market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Contact Lens companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Contact Lens which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Contact Lens Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

A limited number of significant manufacturers hold the bulk of the market share in the consolidated global contact lens market. The majority of businesses invest a lot in comprehensive research and development, mostly to create products with more cutting-edge technology. The primary approaches used by the market players include global growth, mergers and acquisitions, diversification of product portfolios, and obtaining regulatory permissions from government agencies.

In July 2022, ReviveTM custom soft contact lenses from Bausch + Lomb have been made available in the United States. These are a new addition to its customizable soft contact lens line and come in spherical, multifocal, toric, and multifocal toric options. They are made to accommodate a wider range of vision requirements of patients, including those with complex or high medicaments.

In January 2022, DAILIES TOTAL1® for Astigmatism, the first Water Gradient contact lens for astigmatic patients, was released by Alcon, a global leader in eye care committed to helping people to see brilliantly.

In April 2021, With Menicon, a preeminent producer of advanced lenses, Johnson & Johnson Vision created a global strategic collaboration. The objective of this partnership was to create therapeutic eyewear to halt the spread and development of infantile myopia.

Market Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb

Incorporated

EISS International (Stiftung)

Contamac

CooperVision Inc

Essilor International S.A

Hoya Corporation

Medennium

Seed Co. Ltd

STAAR Surgical Company

SynergEyes Inc

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

