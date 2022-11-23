New Advanced Features In GPS Map Camera App, Finally launched!

New version of GPS Map Camera App android application now available in Google Play Store.

Photo numbering, GMT stamp and various other features added.

New Delhi, India, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — GPS Map Camera, a prominent autostamp mobile applications development company that specializes in making autostamp photo and video camera mobile applications today announced the launch of the new and improved version of its GPS Map Camera App. The latest version 1.4.13 of the app now comes with the added features of GMT stamp,photo numbering and few others.

GPS Map Camera App can now save manual locations as well. It has been equipped with supplementary templates and new coordinates, to improve the location accuracy. The app now features wind, humidity, pressure and altitude fields that could be added to a picture.

Also GPS Map camera App now comes with additional features of writing a note or hashtag to associate with the picture. You can have more variety in the font styles of the displayed text now and can also insert your logo in the picture.

Add satellite map stamps such as latitude-longitude, altitude, date-time, magnetic field, directions and geomap stamp on photos with GPS Map Camera App. These photo stamps having date-time location stamps can help you to keep the memory of the places you have been to.

It helps to map coordinates of your current location. Track your current location, locate its coordinates and tag it onto a picture with GPS Map Camera App. Alongwith capturing location images, you can also effortlessly send and share photos having gps location with everyone with this app.

GPS Map Camera App lets you accomplish GMT stamp data on your pictures. You can number your images sequentially and find them faster with the help of its recently launched photo numbering feature.

The CEO of the GPS Map Camera Mr. Chirag Patel says “We have just launched the new version of our GPS Map Camera App for Android and we are really very excited to make it available on Google Play Store now. We had been working really hard on this update and really hope that the end result will satisfy our users.”

He elaborated further “We have added new coordinates, supplementary templates, additional weather fields and additional features to add logo, notes and hashtags alongwith the GMT stamp and photo numbering feature to find photos fast with a digital image numbering system in our recent update.”

Important points and features:

One of the top rated android application in Google Play Store with 107K reviews and 4.2* ratings, having more than 10M+ downloads.

You can select from different map styles such as normal, terrain, satellite or hybrid map for your location.

It lets you add your current location data automatically or manually by entering coordinates.