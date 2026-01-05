New School Management Software Streamlines Administration and Academic Operations

Commerce, USA, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Dev Technosys, a leading custom software and mobile app development company, today announced the launch of its advanced School Management Software development, designed to simplify administrative tasks and enhance academic operations for schools, colleges, and educational institutions.

The newly developed solution addresses the growing demand for digital transformation in the education sector by offering a centralized platform that automates core school processes. From admissions and attendance to fee management, examinations, and communication, the software enables institutions to operate more efficiently while improving transparency and collaboration among administrators, teachers, students, and parents.

Dev Technosys’ school management software development is built with scalability and flexibility in mind, making it suitable for institutions of all sizes. The platform features intuitive dashboards, role-based access, real-time reporting, and cloud-based deployment to ensure secure and seamless operations. By reducing manual workloads, the solution allows educators and administrators to focus more on academic quality and student engagement.

“Our goal was to create a school management solution that truly solves real-world challenges faced by educational institutions,” said a Tarun Nagar from Dev Technosys. “With this software, schools can streamline daily operations, improve communication, and make data-driven decisions—all from a single, easy-to-use platform.”

Key features of the school management software include student information management, timetable scheduling, online fee collection, examination and grading systems, staff management, and parent-teacher communication tools. The software also supports customization, enabling institutions to tailor modules based on their unique operational needs.

With a strong focus on data security and performance, Dev Technosys has integrated robust security protocols and scalable architecture to support long-term growth. The solution can be deployed as a web-based platform or integrated with mobile applications, ensuring accessibility anytime, anywhere.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation in education technology, Dev Technosys continues to deliver custom software solutions that help institutions adapt to evolving digital requirements and enhance learning outcomes.

Dev Technosys is a global IT consulting and software development company specializing in custom software development, mobile app development, and enterprise solutions. With years of industry expertise, the company delivers scalable, secure, and high-performance digital solutions for businesses across education, healthcare, fintech, logistics, and more.

For more information about Dev Technosys’ school management software solutions, visit https://devtechnosys.com/school-management-software-development.php