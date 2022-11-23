Ion Tuscaloosa Gives Students the VIP Treatment

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce that they are giving students VIP treatment in their off-campus housing complex. Students will enjoy living in proximity to the campus while living the independent lifestyle they want.

Ion Tuscaloosa offers students their choice of floorplans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Students can live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share a larger floor plan with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate for each apartment includes Internet access, water and sewer, a washer and dryer, and furnishings. Pool views and garage parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at Ion Tuscaloosa have access to all the community amenities to improve their quality of life. Some features at the apartment complex include a resort-style pool, an expansive outdoor lounge, a hammock pavilion, a firepit, and more. Onsite management is available to ensure students have the best experience.

Anyone interested in learning about how they treat every student like a VIP can find out more by visiting the Ion Tuscaloosa website or calling 1-205-392-8000.

About Ion Tuscaloosa: Ion Tuscaloosa is an off-campus housing complex for University of Alabama students. The complex offers the perfect opportunity for students who wish to maintain an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus activities. The apartments are close to the stadium and allow students to enjoy a better life during their college years.

Company: Ion Tuscaloosa

Address: 1418 10th Avenue

City: Tuscaloosa

State: AL

Zip code: 35401

Telephone number: 1-205-392-8000