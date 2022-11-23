Black Friday Sale on Global Manager Group is Live: Offering 20% Discounts on all ISO Documentation and ISO Training kits

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Global Manager Group one of the largest business management consulting and ready-to-use documentation kits selling companies has announced a 20% Flat Discount Offer on the occasion of Black Friday 2022 on all ISO Documentation kits and ISO Training Kits. Like every year, Global Manager Group announce this mega offer on all products and to grab the offer user has to apply the given discount coupon code on billing page, which is valid till 30th November 2022.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are advantageous for any working professionals, graduate students, and any other individual who wants to fulfil the requirements to become an ISO-certified organization, with the help of a ready-to-use documentation kits on more than 50, ISO and Management systems like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 15189, ISO 27001, ISO 22000, ISO 50001, ISO 20000, ISO 55001, ISO 22301, BRC Global Standard, SA 8000, ISO 37001, ISO 17020, ISO 17021, ISO 17065 accreditation as well as awareness auditor training PPT presentation kits for EQMS, OHSAS, HACCP Certification, and more. The documentation kit and ISO training kit are beneficial for all types and sizes of organizations. So, to get a 20% discount on all ISO documents as well as an ISO training kit, use this discount coupon code: “blackfriday2022P20”.

Take advantage of this fantastic 20% OFF discount offer by being among the first to buy the editable documentation kit and ISO training kit. Don’t miss to use the “blackfriday2022P20” discount code to get 20% off! Any user can grab the opportunity to purchase ISO Documentation kit as well as ISO training PPT kits at Discounted rate to make the certification process easy and cost effective with the best documentation kit and ISO training Kit. To know more about the documentation kit, as well as the PPT training kit, and wants to purchase any products, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Eshop

About Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 15378, SA8000, CE mark, six sigma, Kaizen, Goal setting, KRA, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Benchmarking, just in time, Kanban, CMMI certification, HACCP – Codex Document, Global Manager Group becomes leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com