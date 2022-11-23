Noyeks Newmans Announce Best Deals and Special Offers – Up to 30% Off on BLACK FRIDAY in Products of Kitchens, Floors, Decks… & Doors!

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Noyeks Newmans has been one of the top suppliers of high-quality panel products, kitchens, worktops, countertops, built-in appliances, wood floors, composite & hardwood decking, internal doors, decorative laminates, and related products to architects, builders, interior designers, trade, and retail customers.

Kitchen

Find out more about our large selection of kitchens, kitchen doors, worktops, taps, sinks, cabinets, accessories, and built-in kitchen equipment like ovens, hobs, dishwashers, microwaves, or fridge freezers.

Floors

The leading provider of superior engineered, solid wood, herringbone, parquet, and 100% waterproof laminate flooring in Ireland is Noyeks Newmans. Among the many designs, color tones, patterns, finishes, and styles available on our extensive wooden floors are oak, grey, walnut, ebony, mahogany, chestnut, whitewashed, and more.

Furniture & Storage

We provide premium furniture and storage options for small, medium, and big spaces. You may repair and alter the appearance of your decor using these products!

Bedroom Units & Doors

Those who need a flexible bedroom can check our various alternatives, including wardrobe doors, hinged door units, bedroom units, and matching bedroom carcasses with accessories. Please explore our website to learn more about our bedroom storage furniture options and our exclusive BLACK FRIDAY offers.

Worktops

From the most contemporary to the most conventional decors, our extensive collection of kitchen worktops and splashbacks offers a wide range of textures to pick from, including matt, high gloss, grain, and natural wood.

Washrooms & Toilet Cubicles

In Ireland, Noyeks Newmans provides washroom, locker room, changing room, and toilet cubicle solutions to various industries, including education, recreation, sports, healthcare, and business.

Skirting Boards

Various shapes and hues, such as white, walnut, oak, and grey, can go with various flooring decors. By selecting new skirting boards from us, you may improve the appearance of your interiors.

About Noyeks Newmans

The name Noyeks has been synonymous with the timber industry in Ireland for over 125 years. They provide excellent quality, efficient, cost-effective products and services. Overall, Noyeks Newmans believes that it is important that their products are well-designed, practical and comfortable. When there are hundreds of styles in the market, Noyeks offers products and services to match your personality and satisfy your tastes, from contemporary to minimalist or traditional. For more information, contact us here.

