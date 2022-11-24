Box Technology Aims to Disrupt the Data Center Industry

Shanghai, China, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — In a world where technology is constantly evolving, it’s important for companies to stay ahead of the curve. That’s why Hongkong Box Technology Development Co., Limited has developed box technology-based data center solutions. These solutions provide many advantages over traditional data centers, making them a more efficient and cost-effective option for businesses.

Box technology offers several benefits that set it apart from other data center options. For starters, its modular design makes it extremely scalable, so businesses can increase or decrease their storage capacity as needed. Additionally, box technology is energy efficient, which can save companies a lot of money in the long run. And because all of the hardware is housed in self-contained units, there is no need for specialized staff or equipment to maintain it.

Overall, box technology provides an attractive and affordable option for businesses looking to upgrade their data center infrastructure. With its many advantages over traditional systems, box technology is poised to disrupt the data center industry as we know it. Contact us today to learn more about our box technology solutions!

Hongkong Box Technology Development Co., Limited revolutionizes data storage with cutting-edge “box tech” design!

In a world where new technologies are always emerging, Hongkong Box Technology Development Co., Limited has created a solution that sets itself above the rest: box tech data centers. Unlike traditional data centers which rely on outdated hardware and software designs, box tech offers many benefits that make it more efficient and cost-effective for business use.

Some of these benefits include scalability (thanks to modular design), energy efficiency, and self-contained units that don’t require specialized staff or equipment to maintain them… Learn More

Box Technology offers a high-quality immersion cooling system for crypto mining – it is your best crypto cooling choice.

Looking for an immersion cooling system for your crypto-mining needs? Box Technology has you covered! Our high-quality system is the best choice for keeping your crypto-mining operation cool and efficient. With our system, you’ll enjoy superior cooling performance and lower operating costs. Plus, our system is easy to install and maintain. So what are you waiting for? Make the switch to Box Technology today!

40KW Immersion Cooling Box

The 40KW Immersion Cooling Box from Box Technology is a great option for small and medium mining operators or independent individuals who want to enjoy the benefits of oil cooling. The individual volume of the box is small in size, easy to install, saves space, can be used in ordinary office places, and is suitable for all mining machines. With a quick and easy installation process, this cooling box will allow you to overclock your mining machines with ease.

120KW Immersion Cooling Freezer

Looking for an immersion cooling freezer that can handle 120KW? Look no further than our top-of-the-line model! This freezer comes with 24 rack spaces for Antminer S19s, meaning you can keep a large number of miners running at optimal efficiency.

The 304 stainless steel coolant tank is reliable and welds together nicely for a sturdy build that won’t succumb to corrosion. Plus, the box body uses a splicing welding process to ensure reliable welding and no potential oil leaks. And because it has low environmental requirements, it can be deployed in a variety of Flexible scenarios, making it perfect for noisy environments where other freezers just wouldn’t cut it.

Looking for an innovative and affordable way to upgrade your company’s data storage? Look no further than Hongkong Box Technology Development Co., Limited! Our “box tech” designed data centers offer many advantages over traditional systems, including scalability, energy efficiency, and ease of use… Contact Us Today!

Company Info

Company Name: Hongkong Box Technology Development Co., Limited

Address: Flat/RM A,15/F, Goldfield Industrial Building, 144-150 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, NT, Hong Kong, China

Phone no: +86 852 52617909

Contact Name: Box Technology

Contact Email: info@boxtechy.com

Website: https://www.boxtechy.com/