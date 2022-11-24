New Book by Keith T. Hoerner: Balancing on the Sharp Edges of Crescent Moons

New York, NY, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Keith T. Hoerner: Balancing on the Sharp Edges of Crescent Moons

Can it be true:

Was Queen Elizabeth the First really a man? Can two sisters live together for decades—and never speak to one another? Can sin, long buried, be the fertile ground for a master gardener’s paradise? Find these and more answers to unusual questions in a collection of prose and poetry that comes around once in a blue moon.

Keith Hoerner’s collection of writings—originally published in literary journals and anthologies from across the continental US and abroad—consists of flash fictions, short stories, essays, and poetics.

He describes creativity as “an imaginative awareness of being;” his themes shed new perspectives on life’s complexities in unexpected ways that effectively achieve the suspension of disbelief. Discover these, and more aha moments, as he takes you Balancing on the Sharp Edges of Crescent Moons.

“I admire the way Hoerner gets down into the things that matter, down under the skin of things.” — John Brantingham, founding editor, The Journal of Radical Wonder

Keith Hoerner (BS, MFA) lives, teaches, and pushes words around in Southern Illinois. Published in 100+ literary journals/anthologies across five continents, he is founding editor of the Webby/Communicator Award recognized Dribble Drabble Review, as well as a Best Book/American Writing Award Finalist.

Title: Balancing on the Sharp Edges of Crescent Moons: A collection of prose and poetry

Author: Keith T. Hoerner

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419083

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 146 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.