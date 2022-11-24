Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Healthcare Packaging Market: by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paper & Paperboard), by Packaging (Flexible Packaging and Rigid Packaging), by Application (Pharmaceutical & Biological, Medical Supplies, and Medical Equipment & Tools), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The healthcare packaging market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analysis of the market, capturing all the aspects of the healthcare packaging industry.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/healthcare-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-usd-131-1-billion-by-2025

Healthcare Packaging Industry: Introduction

The healthcare packaging market size valued at USD 93.5 billion in 2019 and expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Packaging for healthcare is a process used to pack drugs, devices, instruments, and other healthcare products. It is designed to store and protect healthcare products against biological contamination, damage to materials, and unfavorable external effects. High-density polystyrene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, or polypropylene are used in healthcare packaging production, which is further impermeabilized by gas to make sterile packaging.

Healthcare Packaging Market: Dynamics

Various pivotal factors are driving the global healthcare packaging market growth, which includes an increase in the incidence of chronic conditions and healthcare expenditure, High growth in the market for implantable devices, IoT growth in the healthcare and medical sectors, and increasing demand for mechanisms to prevent counterfeiting.

Furthermore, the continuous growing demand for sustainable solutions for packaging, emerging markets represent opportunities for company expansion, are the main reason for the market’s growth. Due to increased demand for plastic packaging in the healthcare & pharmaceutical industry, expansion of the healthcare market, and increased consumer preference for lightweight, robust, and highly attractive packaging, the healthcare packaging market will witness a rapid growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in chronic diseases and awareness among individuals of the benefits of packaged healthcare products will open growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the global healthcare packaging industry in the coming years. However, strict regulatory standards on the use of plastics are expected to impede the growth of the market for plastic healthcare packaging.

New drug launches and pipeline packaging solutions will serve as an opportunity for the packaging market for plastic health care. The primary constraint for the market is fluctuations in the price of raw materials.

Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Packaging Market

A comprehensive analysis is conducted on the presence of the healthcare packaging industry across different regions & countries, top market share of companies, growth rate & analysis of prices. In the market research report, the severe disruptions caused by COVID-19, recovery measures, innovations, new technologies & emerging sectors are evaluated.

Healthcare Packaging Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the healthcare packaging market based on material, packaging, and application.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/healthcare-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-usd-131-1-billion-by-2025?opt=2950

Based on material, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into –

Plastic Polyethylene Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide (PA) Polyurethane (PU) Others

Metal Aluminum Tin

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Based on packaging, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into –

Flexible Packaging Bags & Pouches Tubes Sachets Others

Rigid Packaging Trays Boxes & Folding Cartons Bottle & Jars Containers Others



Based on application, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into –

Pharmaceutical & Biological

Medical Supplies Gloves Scissors Syringes & Needles Others

Medical Equipment & Tools Surgical Therapeutic Diagnostic



Healthcare Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the healthcare packaging market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America was estimated to lead the market with the highest market share in terms of value and volume; also, it will continue its dominance in the global market during the forecast period.

However, the Asia Pacific healthcare packaging market is expected to grow at the global market’s highest growth rate during the forecast period. Developing countries with a high population such as India and China are primarily contributing to the growth of the healthcare products, which further enhances the demand for its packaging in the domestic market. Besides, the growing population in the region presents a large customer base for the aging population, which is expected to lead to growth in the market for healthcare packaging.

Competitive Landscape

The leading global healthcare packaging manufacturers include Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Electronics International, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., and Amcor Limited.

Other market players include Berry Global, Inc., WestRock Company, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., Toray Plastics (America) Inc., WestRock Company, Winpak Ltd, and Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG.

In January 2017, WestRock acquired Multi Packaging Solutions (US), enhancing WestRock’s position as a leading supplier of differentiated paper and packaging solutions.

In January 2017, Berry Plastics Group, Inc. acquired AEP Industries, Inc. (US) to expand its range of product offerings and increase its market production capacity.

The healthcare packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The healthcare packaging market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value and Volume

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Supply Chain/Value Chain

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/healthcare-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-usd-131-1-billion-by-2025

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/healthcare-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-usd-131-1-billion-by-2025

Healthcare Packaging Market: Target Audience