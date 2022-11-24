Automotive Powertrain Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

Automotive Powertrain Industry Overview

The global automotive powertrain market size is expected to reach USD 1,125.66 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2025. The increasing demand for environment-friendly vehicles and increasingly stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission are expected to favor the demand for automotive powertrains in the market. Moreover, technological advancements in powertrain systems to enhance the vehicle’s efficiency are anticipated to boost market growth prospects over the forecast period.

Automotive Powertrain Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive powertrain market based on vehicle type, propulsion type, and region:

Based on the Vehicle Type Insights, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest share of around 77% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period as well. The shortage of computer chips in the automotive industry has affected production volumes and hindered market growth.

The commercial vehicle segment is projected to register a CAGR of over 11.7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for a unified supply chain network connecting multiple transportation modes, including freight rail, air, and express delivery services, maritime transport, and truck transport.

Based on the Propulsion Type Insights, the market is segmented into ICE and BEV

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment accounted for the largest share of around 91% of the overall market in 2020. The ICE segment consists of gasoline, diesel, and natural gas vehicles. Currently, gasoline engines are adopted widely and are projected to be replaced by diesel engines owing to the increasing difference between diesel and gasoline prices.

The electric vehicle segment is projected to register a CAGR of over 29.8% over the forecast period. The slowdown in the sales of internal combustion engine vehicles and restrictions onCO2 targets have helped increase the demand for electric vehicles. The mass adoption of BEVs is an effective solution to cutting down emissions and reducing the total cost of ownership in the long run.

Automotive Powertrain Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are focused on providing advanced and technologically driven products to enhance their offerings. These leading vendors are also focusing on strategic initiatives such as regional expansions, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automotive powertrain market are:

BorgWarner

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

