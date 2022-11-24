Vertical Platform Lift Market to Hold Two-Third Market Share through 2030, Projects Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation



By Types

Enclosed Vertical Platform Lift

Open Vertical Platform Lift

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordics Benelux Russia

South Asia & Pacific India ASEAN Oceania

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Residential Segment to Lead the Vertical Platform Lift Market

The residential segment is primarily driving the vertical platform lift market on account of the cumulative residential construction activities across the globe. Moreover, the existing need for geriatric population, the advancements in designs, and high government expenditures provide a push to the segment growth.

On the other hand, the commercial segment is projected to witness exponential growth on account of rising investments to build Hospitals, corporates and office spaces. The step lifts eliminate the need for a deep pit and are best suited for tight spaces.

Key Players



Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include

Harmar

Savaria

Genie

JLG

Vestil

WESCO

Stiltz Lifts

Schumacher Elevator

Garaventa Lift

ThyssenKrupp Access

Terry Lifts

Daytona Elevato

and Express Lift

AreaLift.

Many leading manufacturers and suppliers have longstanding contracts with end-users to supply customized of the device as per customer’s requirements.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

