A to Z Complete Drip Irrigation Services at Prince’s LandscapePte Ltd

Does your drip irrigation system need maintenance? Or are you planning to install a new one? Whatever the case might be, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd can handle it all! They are a complete landscaping company providing drip irrigation design, consultancy, installation, and maintenance. Choose them to make Singapore clean, green, and sustainable!

Singapore,2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — A drip irrigation system requires systematic planning and setup to function correctly. It is a plant watering system that drips water and nutrients slowly to roots or above the soil surface. If you have also decided to get one installed, choose Prince LandscapePte Ltd. They are Singapore’s #1 landscaping company and among the oldest nurseries in the country.

Currently, they house experts that can help you in all fields. Whether you want a drip irrigation system for a farm or need professional grass cutters, they’ve got you covered!

The spokesperson of the firm said, “As Singaporeans are moving towards a greener and brighter tomorrow, we stand as a helping hand. All our landscaping services cover essential sectors right from tree pruning, grass cutting, irrigation systems, and more. Today, our landscaping services are trusted among a wide range of residential and corporate establishments across Singapore.”

Prince’s LandscapePte Ltd emerges as the ultimate solution to plant and drip irrigation needs. They take care of the complete process, from consulting to designing, installation, and maintenance. So, are you ready to take one step ahead toward a greener environment? Get in touch with them here!

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998