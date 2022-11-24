Bring on the good vibes with festive decorations by Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd

Christmas is just around the corner, and we can’t contain our excitement. Now, you can make it more happening with a professional festive decoration company in Singapore. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is Singapore’s #1 landscaping firm that offers the most beautiful and grand Christmas decorations for homes, offices, hotels, and more!

Singapore,2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — So, the best time of the year is almost here! From dreamy Christmas trees to family get together during Chinese New Year, Singaporeans love to celebrate. However, no celebration or festival feels complete without decorations. Luckily, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is here for the rescue as your trusted festive decoration company in Singapore. They are the ultimate destination to get your homes, shops, corporate offices, or hotels glammed up on Christmas and CNY.

The spokesperson of the firm recently announced, “We are as excited for Christmas as you are! That’s why we are glad to announce our latest Christmas decoration package. This is our most awaited festive decoration package that is preferred among many residential, commercial, and corporate establishments across Singapore. Let the Christmas carols begin with colourful lights, a Christmas tree, and Chinese New Year plants!”

The major highlight of Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd’s festive decoration is the Noble Fir tree, or you can say a ‘real Christmas tree’! The tree is imported straight from Oregon, USA, and is known for its glistening blue-green needles, unique fragrance, and strong branches. Your search for the best festive decoration company in Singapore ends here with Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd!

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998