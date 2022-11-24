BOC Sciences Commenced Offering of Aureobasidin A Products

Shirley, NY, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Towards the end of 2022, BOC Sciences introduced its metabolite manufacturing abilities, particularly the production of Aureobasidin A for gene research and drug development.

It is a very exciting time for BOC Sciences with the recent launch of Aureobasidin A (Basifungin), a cyclic depsipeptide antibiotic isolated from the filamentous fungus Aureobasidium pullulans R106. Aureobasidin A inhibits a yeast enzyme, inositol phosphoryl ceramide (IPC) synthase, which is expressed from the AUR1 gene. Expression of a mutant gene, AUR1-C, in transformed yeast confers resistance to the drug. It is this gene that is used in yeast two-hybrid system (Y2H) as a reporter for protein interactions. Aureobasidin A can be used as a key component of yeast media in this experiment, providing excellent screening results for a wide range of drug discovery applications.

“We have recognized the prominent performance of Aureobasidin A as a stringent drug-selectable marker for yeast and the exceptional screening results it provides. Therefore, our team, led by an overall vision, initiated the manufacturing project years ago, which contributes to the quality and bulk supply of today,” the marketing manager introduced.

BOC Sciences now provides bulk offerings of Aureobasidin A at a rock-bottom price of $299/mg. Thanks to the standard operating procedures, BOC Sciences manages the production cost at an acceptable level and leaves customers ideal profit margins. Besides, product quality is the major concern of BOC Sciences managers and technicians, which is consistent when it comes to the manufacturing of Aureobasidin A.

BOC Sciences is committed to offering only the highest-grade Aureobasidin A products. Quality, purity, identity, and activity are assured by its robust quality control programs. And its laboratories and plants are equipped with versatile analytical techniques, spanning NMR, LC-MS/MS, and HPLC. Most notably, customers can refer to the product’s certificate of analysis for information about storage conditions, product properties, and technical specifications. Quality is always at the heart of BOC Sciences’ entire production pipeline, ensuring safety, efficacy, and consistency among different batches.

Responding to customers’ specific needs and requests, BOC Sciences is also able to apply its industry-leading expertise in metabolite manufacturing and fermentation CDMO services to deliver derivatives of Aureobasidin A with considerably improved activity against yeasts and molds, including Aspergillus fumigatus, a mold organism causing difficulties in treating infections that are becoming increasingly resistant to azole antifungals.

For more information about BOC Sciences’ Aureobasidin A product, fermentation process, quality assurance, packaging, and shipment, please visit https://bio-fermen.bocsci.com/product/aureobasidin-a-cas-127785-64-2-181203.html and send the inquiries online.

About

BOC Sciences provides in-stock metabolites and fermentation CDMO services that help researchers explore unknown fields in gene discovery and drug development. BOC Sciences holds a leadership position in the global market as a quality metabolite supplier. Its mission is to develop high-quality chemicals and innovative services to accelerate pharmaceutical advances.