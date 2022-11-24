Power Tools Is Estimated To Provide An Absolute $ Opportunity Of USD 24.3 Billion During The Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Portable Tools market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global portable tools market contributed by providing around ~15% of the total revenue generated by global industrial machinery and equipment tools market in 2021. The global portable tools market is estimated to provide an absolute $ opportunity of USD 41.2 Billion during the assessment period of 2022-2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Portable Tools market.

Key findings of the Portable Tools market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Portable Tools. Additionally, the Portable Tools market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Portable Tools market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Portable Tools vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Portable Tools market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Portable Tools market.

Portable Tools price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Global Portable Tools Market Segments

· By End Use :

Industrial Manufacturing Industry Constructional Industry Commercial Household & DIY



· By Category :

Hand Tools Power Tools Garage Tools Lighting Tools Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)



· By Sales Channel :

Distributor Sales Retail Outlets Online Sales



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Portable Tools market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Portable Tools companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Portable Tools which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Portable Tools Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The global portable tools market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced portable tools.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of portable tools market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Market Players:

Akar Tools Ltd.

Apex Tools Group

Atlas Copco AB

Channellock, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID)

Fiskars Group

General Tools & Instruments LLC

Makita Corporation

JK Files (India) Limited

Kennametal Inc.

Klein Tools

Robert Bosch GmbH

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Snap-On Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Wera Tools

3M Co.

DowDuPont Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell Limited

Avon Rubber Plc.

Msa Safety Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Uvex Safety Group

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd

Rock Fall Ltd.

