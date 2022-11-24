The Belt Scales Market To Record A Growth Of Over 3.3% During The Forecast Period Of 2019-2027

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Belt Scales market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

A gradual surge in the industrial and manufacturing production, coupled with the growing demand for food upheld the growth of the belt scales market during the 2013-2018 period with the market registering a steady growth at 2.6%. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Belt Scales market.

Key findings of the Belt Scales market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Belt Scales. Additionally, the Belt Scales market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Belt Scales market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Belt Scales vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Belt Scales market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Belt Scales market.

Belt Scales price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2019-2027

Key Segments of Belt Scales Market

· Idler Type

Single Idler Multi Idler



· Weighing Capacity

Light (Less than 1500 t/h) Moderate (1500 – 5000 t/h) Heavy (More than 5000 t/h)



· End-Use Industry

Mining Food & Beverages Cement Steel Logistics Energy & Power Others



· Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Belt Scales market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Belt Scales companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Belt Scales which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Belt Scales Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for conveyor belt scales in the mining industry, Sensortechnik, a leading player operating in the belt scales market launched the new H-Sensortechnik optical scale in 2018. The belt scale system leverages laser technology to calculate the volume of the material on the conveyor systems.

In order to enhance the speed of production and accuracy of measurement, a group of researchers developed a digital algorithm to filter out noise created by conveyor vibrations and products in motion. The study conducted concluded the digital algorithm could effectively measure the weight of items of different lengths which are transported on the conveyor in a random order.

In 2018, a conveyor belt scale system was designed specifically to measure the weight and flow rate of electronic components for instances where electromagnetic interferences could impact the readings. The novel belt scale system leverages fiber Bragg grating to accurately measure the weight of electronic components.

Leading players operating in the belt scale market include Covey Weigh LLC, Thayer Scales Inc., Tecnetics Industries, Inc., Saimo Technology Pty Ltd, and Yamato Weighing & Information Technology.

Other players operating in the belt scales market include Siemens AG, Rice Lake Weighing System, FLSmidth & Co A/S, Merrick Industries, and Schenck Process.

Research Methodology

An elaborate and robust method was employed to extract invaluable information about the belt scales market. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain actionable insights into the belt scales market.

Interviewing experts from the belt scales market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying belt scales market trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the belt scales market.

Results from both steps of the research were cross-referenced with each other to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the belt scales market.

