Bio-Based Coatings Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2031

Evolving concerns apropos of sustainability have induced a massive shift toward bio based alternatives, with bio-based coatings being one of them. The transition of paint and coatings industry toward bio-based coatings remains immensely influenced by environmental reasons and this transition is likely to scale new heights in the upcoming years. With increasing awareness in the society apropos of environmentally-responsible products, the sales of bio-based coatings is set to increase by a significant margin in the upcoming years. Development of green products in the paints and coatings industry is one of the megatrends fostering demand for bio-based coatings.

Market Segmentation:

The bio-based coatings market can be segmented on the basis of area of application, VOC content, sector and end use industries.

On the basis of area of application, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Internal application

External application

On the basis of VOC content, bio-based coatings can be segmented into:

Zero VOC (VOC content less than 5 grams per liter)

Low VOC (VOC content less than 50 grams per liter)

VOC absorbing

Natural paints

On the basis of sector, bio-based coatings can be segmented as:

Commercial sector

Industrial sector

Residential sector

On the basis of end use, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Paints, coatings, adhesives and printing inks

Automobiles

Construction

Others

List of Key Market Players:

AURO Pflanzenenchemie AG

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Eco Safety Products

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

BioShields

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

KCC PAINTS SDN BHD.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co.,Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

