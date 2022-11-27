Worldwide Demand For Egg Products Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 7.4% by 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Aircraft refurbishing market analysis reveals global demand will register year-on-year (YoY) growth of close to 6% throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for retrofit fitting is estimated to increase at 5.7% CAGR, while that for VIP cabin refurbishing is slated at 6.7%.

In this study, Fact.MR offers insights about key factors surging demand for aircraft refurbishing. The report tracks global sales in 20+ high-growth markets, where North America leads the way by far, followed by Europe and South Asia & Pacific. The report also analyses the impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry in general, and the aircraft refurbishing market in particular.