Worldwide Demand for Tissue Expanders Is Growing At A CAGR of 7.1% by 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Tissue Expanders Market Analysis by Product Type (Round Tissue Expanders, Rectangular Tissue Expanders, Crescent Tissue Expanders), by Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction), by End-User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global tissue expanders market is estimated at USD 668.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,332.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032.

The global tissue expanders market is projected to account for ~1% of the global cosmetics surgery market in 2022. The global tissue expanders market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 664.7 Million during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Tissue Expanders market survey report:

  • PMT Corporation
  • Sientra Inc.
  • Allergan Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Polytech Health & Aesthetics
  • Groupe Sebbin
  • Koken Co. Ltd.
  • AirXpanders Inc.
  • GC Aesthetics
  • Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials
  • Mentor Worldwide LLC
  • Oxtex Ltd.
  • Other Market Players

Global Tissue Expanders Market Segments

  • By Product Type, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

    • Round Tissue Expanders
    • Rectangular Tissue Expanders
    • Crescent Tissue Expanders
    • Anatomical Tissue Expanders
    • Other Tissue Expanders

  • By Application, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

    • Breast Reconstruction
      • Single-stage Breast Reconstruction
      • Two-stage Breast Reconstruction
    • Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction
    • Face & Neck Reconstruction
    • Other Applications

  • By End-User, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

    • Hospitals
    • Cosmetology Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Specialty Clinics

  • By Region, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

