IEM is emerging as the top Management College in West Bengal with a strong faculty team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — With a placement rate of 100% during the past few years, this college has placed itself in that position. Of course, the college administration deserves praise, as do the outstanding students. You should thank the professors for their contributions to the welfare and improvement of the students when they perform well for several years in a row. Many top-tier teachers are on hand at this institution to assist students in clearing their fundamentals both online and in person.

Because regular professors and lecturers are available, the college frequently schedules lectures and sessions with professionals from the industry. Industry leaders make guest appearances at the college as honorary professors to educate students about the world outside the walls of the institution. In addition to presenting the truth, these lecturers aid students in becoming more prepared for the outside world. They provide pupils with numerous solutions to various workplace issues. Students can realise how they need to prepare and how to approach difficulties courageously with all this information and applications.

In addition to this, IEM offers its students the chance to work with actual businesses in the real world. Students in their last years of college might take advantage of fantastic internship opportunities. Students will also be given homework that are based on challenges from the actual world. Therefore, they must leave the college grounds, visit several businesses, and gain an understanding of how those businesses operate before effectively completing their tasks. IEM wants to give its students an industry-specific education. They developed a number of incredible concepts that will raise the academic performance of each pupil. In the actual world, issues will grow more severe as time goes on. You must get ready to deal with all of those issues and triumph in the end.

IEM operates considerably differently from other conventional engineering and management institutes in the city. They have established themselves as West Bengal’s premier management school, and they thoroughly deserve it. A solid faculty team is essential to this journey and cannot be disregarded at any point.

Visit https://iem.edu.in/iem-college-of-management/.

Contact:

Address: 120 SDF Building, Saltlake Electronics Complex, Calcutta-700091, West Bengal, India

Email: admin@iemcal.com

Phone: +91 33 2357 8189

Website: https://iem.edu.in/