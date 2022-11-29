Asialink’s ‘Sangla’ Business Raises P1.8B for Accessible Loan Service

PASIG CITY, Philippines, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Asialink Finance raises P1.8B from partner banks and aims to have accessible loans for business owners through their ‘Sangla’ business that uses cars and trucks as collateral.

Finance company Asialink Finance Corporation (AFC) has stated that they have raised P1.8B from banks to fund their ‘Sangla’ business. The program allows small and medium business owners to secure loans using cars and trucks as collateral.

According to Apples Mangubat, President and Chief Operating Officer, demand for quick loans from business owners has always been high and has even increased as the country recovers from the pandemic.

She adds that Asialink Finance Corporation can offer convenient ways to grant loans for car and truck business owners who otherwise would not qualify if they approached a bank. “Most customers won’t qualify for bank loans while banks are not designed for this business. So, we bridge that gap, partnering with banks in effect and lending to the end borrowers,” she explains.

Some banks that contributed to the P1.8B funds are the Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine Business Bank, Small Business Corporation, Philippine Veterans Bank, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, CTBC Bank, EastWest, UnionBank, Robinsons Bank, and Chinabank.

Throughout its 25-year run, Asialink Finance Corporation has earned the trust of these banks, which resulted in ready finances for the company’s clients’ needs. They also endorse customers to partner banks if the loan service requires a checking account. As a result, more customers can now secure financing through the fund to help their businesses grow.

Asialink Finance Corporation’s loaning programs offer one-day approval and easy application via an online form or walk-ins. Representatives can recommend the service that best fits the customer’s business, with interest rates that range from 1.5% to a maximum of 4%.

The company’s ‘Sangla’ business is unique in that rather than the customer leaving their collateral at the financier, they can continue using their car or truck while enjoying the benefits of the loan. All they have to provide is the original receipt and certificate of registration.

Asialink Finance Corporation offers other loaning services, such as car and truck loans, housing, and financing for hospital bills. Customers can renew loans even if they have outstanding balances and pay through post-dated checks (PDCs) through its partner payment centers.

In addition, the company will deduct outstanding balances from the proceeds of the new loan application.

Through ‘Sangla’ and other loan services, Asialink Finance Corporation hopes to add more accessible and affordable ways for customers to obtain their needs.

“We focus on providing inclusive financial access. We want to grow with our customers and help them achieve their dreams. We fill unmet market demand, and this way, we become part of their journey to growth and success”, Mangubat adds.

About Asialink Finance Corporation

Asialink Finance Corporation is one of the leading and fastest-growing finance companies in the Philippines. The company was established in June 1997 when a group of enterprising executives ventured into the consumer financing business with only three million pesos in capitalization. Today, it employs more than eight hundred personnel, thousands of independent Loan Consultants, and over ninety-four branches nationwide serving the financial needs of businesses and individuals.

For more information, please visit www.asialinkfinance.com.ph, email customerservice@asialinkfinance.com.ph, or call (02) 8709-7777 | 0917 808 9215.