IMME 2022 presented the ideal platform to showcase CDE Asia’s mineral beneficiation technology

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized India’s Largest and most Focused Trade Fair for the Mining Sector. The 16th edition of the International Mining & Machinery Exhibition 2022 (IMME 2022), was held at Eco Park, Rajarhat, Kolkata, India between 16th to 19th November 2022.

IMME 2022 showcased the latest and diverse range of Mining Machinery, Equipment, advanced technology solutions, services, and supplies from India and abroad. Since its inception in 1984, IMME has been the largest mining exhibition which brings together the key players of the segment, contributing to the growth of the Mining sector in India.

CDE Asia, along with the best names in India’s mining fraternity leveraged the reach and networking opportunities that this event provided to showcase the latest advancements made in its mineral beneficiation processes. Advanced wet processing technology from CDE Asia has revolutionized the mineral beneficiation sector by introducing compact energy-efficient plants which not only can beneficiate a wide range of minerals but are also extremely eco-friendly.

Stemming from the desire to supply better Fe-grade ore to pellet plants, blast furnaces, or DRI plants, CDE Asia’s iron ore washing and processing plants have been designed to facilitate the processing of lower-grade ores, ensure improvement in recovery and reduce the silica content in the ore, thus making it market-ready. Since quality steel is pivotal in the development of urban infrastructure, CDE Asia’s patented mineral ore beneficiation technology is sensitive to the requirements of providing high yield with lesser water and power consumption, building compact plants with lesser space needed for installation, and reducing the per tonne processing cost, thereby increasing profitability for plant owners.

We have also undertaken projects in quartz beneficiation with color sorting and bauxite processing. We are continuously upgrading our processes to meet the dynamic nature of feed material and the client’s specific requirements. The inimitable adaptability of our beneficiation technology has allowed it to process a diverse assortment of minerals such as bauxite, chromite, manganese, and others.

Being an ESG-driven organization, our plants are designed to reuse 95% of the water used while emitting low noise levels of under 80 dB, making them suitable for installation in habitable areas. Fitted with IOT technology, plants can be operated remotely with complete access to real-time analytics and performance data that puts clients in control.

CDE Asia’s patented sand solutions are helping convert mining overburden into high-quality IS:383-compliant M-sand, which is a boon for quarry owners and the construction industry as a whole. Our state-of-the-art technology for processing industrial sands has found applications in producing glass-grade sand, foundry sand, and solar-grade sand that is optimized to a particular specification.

Mr. Prasun Dutta, Sector Head (Mineral Processing), CDE Asia, shares his thoughts on the event: “IMME 2022 presented the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the latest advancements in our mineral beneficiation technology. By participating in this informed discourse, we illustrated its benefits for miners, quarry owners, and other delegates from construction and heavy engineering who are increasingly invested in improving the quality of mineral ores to ensure high recovery, greater profits, and ease in producing industry-grade outputs. Clients who visited our stall were quite impressed by the unique aspects of our technology such as compact system, energy-efficient plants, use of Cloudlink facility, remote controlled operations, complete automation, and so on.”

At CDE Asia, we appreciate the efforts put forward by all concerned authorities toward the organization of the event.

