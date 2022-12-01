CareSmartz360 Brings Out New App Features to Enhance User Experience

Improved CareSmartz360 features help caregivers and agencies unleash newer opportunities and enhance user experience.

“Change is the law of life. And, those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future”

-John F. Kennedy

Pittsford, NY, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Recognizing the constant need for change, CareSmartz360 strives to push the limit of possibilities and bring the best software version to its users. The ever-evolving home care industry makes it necessary for agencies to transform how they provide care and control every aspect of their business. CareSmartz360 recognizes the need for future-oriented innovations, and regular updates point to more effective advancements.

While the agency and caregiver mobile app updates are a short, they are a sweet treat for their stakeholders, assuring them of excellence.

The Caresmartz team have squashed some bugs and updated the Agency mobile app and Caregiver mobile app with the release of 1.8 and 2.25, respectively. However, the minimum operating system requirements are “Lollipop” for Android and v11.0 for Apple devices.

This release features some advancements to the Agency mobile app and caregiver mobile app for users. Keep reading to discover what the all-in-one home care software has in store in the recent software update.

Caregiver Mobile App Updates:

CareSmartz360+ Caregiver App has an intuitive interface coupled with advanced scheduling features to give more power to caregivers and ensure quality care delivery. To ease the caregiver experience, here’s what CareSmartz360 has rolled out:

Caregivers will be able to see relevant open shifts on the scheduled calendar. Agencies will be able to view new notifications on responses given by caregivers on the pre-screening module. Caregivers can reset their security questions in the CareSmartz360+ caregiver portal under the “My Profile” section.

Agency Mobile App Updates:

CareSmartz360’s agency app empowers on-call coordinators and agency staff to manage the business on the go. With the latest update, agencies and caregivers will experience stellar support in their operations, some of which are:

Ability to capture caregiver hire date when adding caregiver on the agency app. The Agency app will require a reason for cancellation when changing the visit status to “Cancel by Client,” “Cancel by Caregiver,” or “Unapproved.” Ability to edit caregiver notes and show attachments on the caregiver notes tab. Ability to define base territory & select other territories. Ability to view time of schedule edits, bill, and pay rates during schedule updates.

These mobile app and agency app updates will make work easier for agencies and caregivers. After all, CareSmartz360 has always aimed to combine convenience and quality for its users, making it software clients always demand.

With such regular enhancements and rich features, CareSmartz360 has taken the home care industry by storm, making it the software of the future.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an all-in-one home care software designed to provide complete control over every aspect of the agency’s business. CareSmartz360 strives to empower the home care community by helping agencies achieve greatness in their operations. The agency and mobile apps are the most significant differentiators within the market and help support the 360-degree of operational needs for home care individual owners, agencies, and franchisors.

