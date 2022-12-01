Payment Gateway Software Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 22.3% Between the Forecast Period of 2022-2030

Lakewood,Colorado, 2022-Dec-1— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Payment Gateway Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Payment gateways automate the payment transaction process between shoppers and merchants, securely transmitting transaction information to banks. E-commerce businesses depend on payment gateways to ensure that payment information is passed securely from the customer to the merchant and payment processor. This type of software is used by e-commerce managers to accept payments on multiple channels and by finance professionals to track payment performance.

This type of software should not be confused with payment processing software, which focuses on business-to-business (B2B) payments. Payment gateways integrate with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and subscription management software to process payments for the goods and services sold using these solutions.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Payment Gateway Software in the global market, including the following market information:

  • Global Payment Gateway Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)
  • Global Payment Gateway Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (MT)
  • Global top five Payment Gateway Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the payment gateway software experts in this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Deployment Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Enterprise Size, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Enterprise Size, 2021 (%)

  • Small & Medium Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

  • Manufacturing
  • Logistics
  • Transportation
  • Retail & E-commerce
  • IT & Telecommunications
  • Others

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

