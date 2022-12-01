The Village at Muller Park Provides Apartments and Townhomes for Students

Bloomington, Indiana, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Muller Park is pleased to announce that they provide apartments and townhomes for students attending Indiana University. The complex allows students to live an independent lifestyle while being close enough to campus to attend classes and on-campus events.

The Village at Muller Park offers students several floorplans in apartment and townhome configurations. Students can live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share two, three, and four-bedroom units with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Each unit includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

The Village at Muller Park has created a comfortable environment where students can live full lives while attending college. The complex features a heated saltwater swimming pool and sundeck, grilling stations, basketball courts, a clubhouse with games and TVs, and more. Pets are welcome, and students can attend social events throughout the year with their friends. A private shuttle bus transports residents to and from campus during the spring and fall semesters.

Anyone interested in learning about student apartments and townhomes can find out more by visiting The Village at Muller Park website or calling 1-812-333-6800.

