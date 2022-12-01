The Village at Muller Park Provides Apartments and Townhomes for Students

Posted on 2022-12-01

Bloomington, Indiana, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Muller Park is pleased to announce that they provide apartments and townhomes for students attending Indiana University. The complex allows students to live an independent lifestyle while being close enough to campus to attend classes and on-campus events.

The Village at Muller Park offers students several floorplans in apartment and townhome configurations. Students can live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share two, three, and four-bedroom units with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Each unit includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

The Village at Muller Park has created a comfortable environment where students can live full lives while attending college. The complex features a heated saltwater swimming pool and sundeck, grilling stations, basketball courts, a clubhouse with games and TVs, and more. Pets are welcome, and students can attend social events throughout the year with their friends. A private shuttle bus transports residents to and from campus during the spring and fall semesters.

Anyone interested in learning about student apartments and townhomes can find out more by visiting The Village at Muller Park website or calling 1-812-333-6800.

About The Village at Muller Park: The Village at Muller Park is an off-campus student housing complex offering various apartments and townhomes. Students can live alone, with friends, or with other students for a per-person rental rate. The complex provides students with an independent lifestyle without the hassle of long commutes.

Company: The Village at Muller Park
Address: 500 South Muller Pkwy
City: Bloomington
State: IN
Zip code: 47403
Telephone number: 1-812-333-6800

