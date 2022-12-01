The Lodge Helps Individuals Embrace Student Living

West Henrietta, USA, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Lodge is pleased to announce that they help individuals embrace student living. The housing complex is near the RIT campus to give students an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

The Lodge offers several floorplans to meet students’ needs. Those wishing to live alone can choose a one-bedroom apartment. Individuals who prefer to stay with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program can select two or four-bedroom apartments or five-bedroom cottages or townhomes. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, a per-person gas, and electricity allowance, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

The Lodge features numerous amenities to make student living more enjoyable. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center, a pool and hot tub, a large clubhouse, and basketball and volleyball courts. Pets are welcome to live with students with an on-site dog park for exercise. Social events are available for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting The Lodge website or calling 1-585-685-2000.

About The Lodge: The Lodge is an off-campus housing complex with a selection of apartments, cottages, and townhomes to meet students’ needs. The complex offers the amenities students need to enjoy their college experience. They aim to provide an independent living environment while keeping students close to campus.

Company: The Lodge

Address: 4255 E. River Rd.

City: West Henrietta

State: NY

Zip code: 14586

Telephone number: 1-585-685-2000