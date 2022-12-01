Water Desalination Equipment Market Technology Landscape and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Water Desalination Equipment Industry Overview

The global water desalination equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.79 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing water scarcity, depletion in freshwater reserves, and fast-paced advancements in desalination technologies are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Deteriorating environmental factors, such as fluctuating weather patterns, rising pollution, and deforestation, have resulted in water scarcity and drought-like scenarios across the globe. The governments of various countries are investing in the development of desalination facilities to combat this situation, which is expected to drive the market.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water desalination equipment market on the basis of source, technology, application, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water, and Others.

The seawater segment led the market and accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The increasing scarcity of potable water is projected to act as the major factor for boosting the demand for seawater desalination.

The brackish water segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The demand for brackish water desalination equipment is expected to be the highest in North America, South America, and Asia Pacific due to the presence of rich sources of brackish water that can be used for producing freshwater.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-effect Distillation (MED), and Others.

The reverse osmosis led the market and accounted for more than 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is attributed to its properties such as easy processing, low installation cost, the ability to treat different types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

The Multi-stage Flash (MSF) distillation technology segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.

High gain output ratio (GOR), flexibility to work with power generation plants, operation ease, and lower operating and maintenance costs are projected to boost technology acceptance in desalination applications, consequently driving the market.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Municipal, Industrial, and Others.

The municipal segment led the market and accounted for over 50.0% share of the global revenue in 2020.

The growing urban population, coupled with the expanding megacities globally, is anticipated to constrain the capacity of the municipal sector to provide water. Thus, this is expected to emerge as a key sector responsible for the growth of the market.

The industrial segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Rapid industrial expansion in developing nations, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand, is expected to contribute to the expanding industrial demand for water desalination technology.

The use of desalination plants using renewable energy, such as solar and wind, is expected to reduce total plant running costs and boost the market growth.

Water Desalination Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market consists of several major as well as regional players that are engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and commissioning of water desalination equipment. These companies offer end-to-end services, which include design, construction, start-up, plant operation, and maintenance of desalination facilities.

Water desalination equipment manufacturers adopt several strategies including acquisitions, collaborations, new product development, and geographical expansion to enhance their market penetration and meet the changing technological demand from various end-use industries, such as municipal and industrial.

Some prominent players in the global water desalination equipment market include:

Acciona S.A.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Veolia

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Xylem

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater Holdings Limited

Genesis Water Technologies

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd. (KYSEARO)

