Activated Carbon Market value of around US$ 8.9 billion by 2027

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —Global Activated Carbon Market: by Product Type (Powdered, Granular, and Others), by End-Use (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, and Others), by Application (Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase, Metal Extraction, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The activated carbon market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the activated carbon industry.

Activated Carbon Industry Outlook

The activated carbon market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is characterized by many tiny pores on its surface. The higher the number of pores, the larger will be the surface area, which increases the adsorption capacity of the element. Activated carbon also helps to purify water, and nowadays, cosmetics and beauty products companies are also using activated carbon technology in their creams.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/activated-carbon-market

Factors Affecting the Activated Carbon Market Over the Forecast Period:

Rising demand for water decontamination and sewage water treatment are the major driving aspects for the growth of the global activated carbon market.

Reactivated Carbon is expected to offer growth opportunities for the activated carbon manufacturers by maximizing profits.

Industrialization along with product launches are delivering major investment opportunities for the activated carbon market.

Stringent government regulations regarding the extraction of mercury from the natural gas production units, power plant emission are expected to offer considerable growth to the activated carbon market across the globe during the forecast period.

The high cost of raw materials is one of the key restraints for the growth of the global activated carbon market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Activated Carbon Market:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the activated carbon market. The demand for activated carbon in the manufacturing of the activated carbon filter masks is increasing across the globe. The demand for personal protective equipment around the world amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed exponential growth, due to which activated carbon filter masks are witnessing a rise in demand providing abundant opportunities for participants operating in the activated carbon market. Several studies have increasingly indicated that carbon filters in masks play a key role in improving lung capacity and respiratory muscles. The demand for activated carbon is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global activated carbon market study based on type, application, and end-use.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/activated-carbon-market?opt=2950

The activated carbon market has been segmented based on type –

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others (Pelletized Activated Carbon)

The activated carbon market has been segmented based on application –

Liquid Phase

Gaseous Phase

Metal Extraction

Others (Medicine)

The activated carbon market has been segmented based on end-use –

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Others

Activated Carbon Market: Regional Outlook

The activated carbon market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global activated carbon market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the Activated Carbon market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Activated Carbon Market Competitors Includes –

The activated carbon market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key activated carbon market players operating in the global market include –

ADA-ES Inc.

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema group

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Carbon Resources LLC

Carbotech

Clarinex Group

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Haycarb PLC

Indo German Carbons Ltd.

Jacobi Carbons AB

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Kureha Corporation

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Ltd.

Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd.

Oxbow Corporation

Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

The activated carbon market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/activated-carbon-market

Activated carbon Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/activated-carbon-market

Activated Carbon Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Activated Carbon Market: Target Audience