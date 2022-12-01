Libra Carpet Care Expands Its Team in the Bracknell Area

London, UK, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Alton-based carpet cleaning company, Libra Carpet Care, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team to now cover the Bracknell area.

With a previous focus on Surrey and Hampsire, this new venture will complement the existing teams with the move into the Berkshire town.

With almost 10 years experience, the company has seen considerable growth through a business model of providing only the highest quality service coupled with competitive pricing, all the while offering excellent value for money.

“I’ve been involved in carpet cleaning for almost 10 years,” explained company owner Craig Strange, “And from the very start the focus has always been on having only the highest level of customer service.

“We professionally clean carpets in houses, flats, bungalows, retirement properties, pubs, libraries, offices, restaurants, hotels and many more! Using our hot water extraction carpet cleaning services, we will guarantee you’ll get fantastic results every time.

“DIY carpet cleaning machines are very limited in how well they remove dirt and grime and have poor cleaning results. Our cleaning method will clean, revitalise, sanitise and extend the life of your carpets by using powerful industry-leading carpet cleaning machines & the very best detergents.”

All the carpet cleaners at Libra Carpet Care are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.

To find out more, call 0800 1613 718 or visit: www.libracarpetcare.co.uk/carpet-cleaning/rg/bracknell/