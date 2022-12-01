Reserve on Third Offers Full-Featured Off-Campus Student Apartments

Bloomington, Indiana, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Reserve on Third is pleased to announce that they offer full-featured off-campus student apartments for those attending Indiana University-Bloomington. The complex is just minutes from campus, providing an independent lifestyle without affecting the ability to participate in classes or on-campus activities.

Reserve on Third offers two and three-bedroom floorplans to allow students to live with friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching program. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water, allowing students to live comfortably without worrying about whether their roommates can pay their share of the rent.

Students will live an enjoyable lifestyle at Reserve on Third with access to community amenities. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a heated swimming pool with a hot tub, a hammock grove, two sand volleyball courts, a basketball court, and plenty of green spaces to relax. Some buildings allow pets, and social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student apartments can find out more by visiting the Reserve on Third website or calling 1-812-558-3600.

About Reserve on Third: Reserve on Third is an off-campus housing complex open to students attending Indiana University-Bloomington. The comfortable apartments include everything students need for an independent lifestyle with friends. Each person pays an individual rate to ensure no problems with roommates who can’t pay their fair share.

Company: Reserve on Third

Address: 500 S. Park Ridge Rd.

City: Bloomington

State: IN

Zip code: 47401

Telephone number: 1-812-558-3600