Data Center Substation Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis Report 2028

Data Center Substation Industry Overview

The global data center substation market size is expected to reach USD 14.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Data centers are a vital part of the IT infrastructure of the digitized society. New data-intensive technologies and high-speed wireless networks have led to an increased demand for data centers among businesses of all sizes, right from major electricity-intensive industries to limited enterprise computing centers.

Data Center Substation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center substation market based on component, voltage type, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Transformers, Switchgears, Relays, Capacitors, Busbars, Surge Arrestors.

The switchgear segment accounted for the largest market share of over 35.0% in 2020. Switchgear is one of the important substation components and is essentially used to withstand fluctuating operating voltage in extremely volatile environmental situations. The development of new industrial and commercial facilities, including data centers for safe and reliable operations, is also estimated to drive the segment growth. The switchgear segment is further bifurcated into Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) and Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS). The GIS sub-segment dominated the market with a revenue share exceeding 60% in 2020. Compared to AIS, GIS is more reliable, environment-friendly, and flexible. Additionally, the maintenance cost and installation time required for GIS is lesser than that of AIS.

The transformer segment is anticipated to register a CAGR exceeding 5% over the forecast period. Transformers help in the widespread distribution of electric power in the data center facility. They are essential components within the substation as they assist in power transmission between networks without any changes in frequency and causing minimum loss. Furthermore, the upgrade and renewal of existing substations are expected to propel the transformers segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Voltage Type Insights, the market is segmented into 33 kV – 110 kV, 110 kV – 220 kV, 220 kV – 500 kV, Above 500 kV.

Based on voltage type, the above 500kV segment recorded the largest market share of over 35.0% in 2020. The segment is expected to retain its dominance, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. A surge in demand for high voltage substations played a pivotal role in the market growth. Substations with high voltage are designed to handle the high-power demands of mission-critical facilities such as data centers to provide reliable and quality power supply to server

High and medium-voltage substations are likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years. The growth is mainly accredited to the rise in data center construction across developing economies. Substations with voltage rating 220kV – 500kV and above 500kV play a vital role in providing optimal power transmission and distribution for mission-critical facilities, such as data centers.

Data Center Substation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of both large-scale and medium-scale data center substation players. It demonstrates strong competition amongst key players and calls for constant development and innovation in data center substation designs. Market players adopt various inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, to sustain themselves in the competitive market environment. Companies are also developing and introducing new products to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global data center substation market include,

Eaton

General Electric

Hitachi ABB Powergrids Inc.

NEI Electric Power Engineering, Inc.

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

S&C Electric Company

Tesco Automation Inc.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens Energy

Order a free sample PDF of the Data Center Substation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.