Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Market Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2028

Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Industry Overview

The global baby bottle warmer and sterilizer market size is expected to reach USD 210.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Ease of portability of the product and no requirement of liquid disinfectants are major factors influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions, especially in this pandemic time. Bottle warmers and sterilizers are acting as major substitutes for manually heating, using wipes, and water. Manufacturers are focusing on producing advanced versions with improved features and better materials due to the growing demand for baby feeding products, including bottles. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing penetration of hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug and pharmacy stores, and online platforms for e-tailing are expected to expand the scope of the product over the forecast period.

Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Baby Bottle Warmers and Baby Bottle Sterilizers

Baby bottle warmers held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. Demand for baby bottle warmers is increasing as they not only heat the bottles conveniently but also dry them out quickly after each use, which makes them a user-friendly product. Moreover, many bottle warmers are programmable and can be switched on and off as per consumers’ needs. The integration of such advanced features is also acting as a major driver for increasing the adoption among tech-savvy and busy parents.

An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases triggered due to dust, bacterial accumulation, and coronavirus is anticipated to boost the demand for baby bottle sterilizers. Owing to the growing awareness regarding the ill effects of using plastic and harmful chemicals present in plastic bottles, consumers are increasingly shifting towards environment-friendly products, such as siliconebaby bottles, which are compatible with sterilizing technologies integrated with the bottles.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Convenience and Drug Stores

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. Specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience and drug stores are the major distributors of baby bottle warmers and sterilizers. These channels make a significant contribution to the overall sales. Several local manufacturers try to reach customers via small retail stores as the profit margins are comparatively lesser than supermarkets and the final product price is relatively lower.

The online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing familiarity and dependence of generation X, millennials, and generation Z on the internet and e-commerce. Various features including several value-added services such as discounted prices, cash-on-delivery, and paybacks offered by e-retailers are expected to promote the growth of the online channel during the forecast period.

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for baby bottle warmers and sterilizers is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of regional as well as international players. The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players, along with several small and midsized players.

Some prominent players in the global baby bottle warmer and sterilizer market include:

Pigeon Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Artsana S.p.A.

Mayborn Group

Richell Corporation

Handi-Craft Company

