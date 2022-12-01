University House Acadiana Provides Spacious Student Apartments

Lafayette, Louisiana, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — University House Acadiana is pleased to announce that they provide spacious student apartments near the University of Louisiana Lafayette campus. Students will enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle while staying close enough to campus to attend classes or on-campus events.

University House Acadiana allows students to choose their living environment, whether they opt for a studio or one-bedroom apartment to enjoy solitude or rent with friends or random roommates through the roommate matching program. Residents can choose two, three, and four-bedroom floorplans based on their needs. Each student pays a per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

University House Acadiana aims to create a comfortable lifestyle for students with various amenities included. Residents can take advantage of a courtyard swimming pool, a poolside clubroom with TVs, video games, and billiards, a 24-hour fitness center, and a coffee bar and lounge. The apartment complex is a short walk to Cajun Field, with a convenient shuttle available to reach campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the spacious student apartments can find out more by visiting the University House Acadiana website or calling 1-337-275-3500.

About University House Acadiana: University House Acadiana is an off-campus housing complex that provides spacious apartments for students attending the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Students pay a per-person rental rate to ensure they don’t have problems with roommates who can’t pay their share. All amenities are included in the cost of the rent.

Company: University House Acadiana

Address: 511 Bertrand Dr.

City: Lafayette

State: LA

Zip code: 70506

Telephone number: 1-337-275-3500