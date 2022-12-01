Hernia – can happen to anyone from children to an old person!

“Dr. Digant Pathak shared his views on hernia on a free health camp.”

Jabalpur, India, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — In a free health camp for the public, Dr. Digant Pathak is the best laparoscopic hernia surgery in Jabalpur. He shared his experience with patients and their guardians. Being a specialist in laparoscopy and gastro surgery Dr. Digant Pathak has a very deep experience in hernia and other abdominal diseases. Generally, without proper knowledge and guidance, people start to panic if someone has been diagnosed with a hernia or any abdominal disease. A hernia is not a very rare disease to occur and it does not target people of a particular age group.

Hernia can happen to anyone despite age factor and can be cured in time by operation. In a hernia, a stone or swelling occurs in a part of the stomach and can be identified by diagnosis, or the suffering person can feel a sensation in that stone or swelling while coughing and can feel relaxed when leaning or sleeping. This information is shared by Dr. Digant Pathak in a medical camp. He also told that the symptoms of a hernia are more often found in males than that females due to different reasons like – lifting heavy weights, coughing for a long time, water filling in the stomach, being operated on previously, obesity, etc.

Dr. Digant Pathak is head of Laparoscopic and Gastro surgery at Jabalpur hospital and research center. He also told there are two ways to operate a hernia; either it can be treated by open surgery or by laparoscopic surgery. In open abdominal surgery, there is more risk of contamination, intestinal entrapment, rotting, etc., on the other hand, laparoscopic surgery is done very precisely through a small hole with a laparoscope and a tube. In laparoscopic surgery, there is no mark of surgery that remains on the surface of the stomach, and the patient can be discharged after 24 hours of surgery.

About –

Dr. Digant Pathak, Head of the Department of Laparoscopic and Gastro Surgery, Jabalpur Hospital and Research Center. They provide varieties of Laparoscopic and open abdominal surgeries including Laparoscopic surgery including – Bariatric Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Esophagus/GERD Surgery, Pancreas Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, and Hepatobiliary Surgery.