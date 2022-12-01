Global Demand for Glycol Pumps Is Forecast To Reach A Market Valuation of US$ 224.3 Million by 2032

The global glycol pumps market is estimated at US$ 123.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 224.3 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% across the 2022-2032 assessment period.

Industrial use of glycol due to its versatile chemical compatibility is one of the primary drivers for the growth of the market. Glycol is inexpensive, and being inert makes it compatible with cheaper materials such as cast iron. Pumps are utilised in a variety of industries, while the need for specialty pumps is rising to facilitate the use of chemical compounds. The relatively low specific gravity and viscosity of glycol makes it compatible with pumps.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report, HURRY!!! –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7500

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The global glycol pumps market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% to be valued at US$ 224.3 million by 2032.

Global glycol pumps market witnessed 0.1% CAGR during the period (2017-2021).

Under end-use industry, the oil & gas industry dominates the market and is estimated to reach US$ 53.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast years.

Europe dominated the market with 31.1% market share in 2021.

Together, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are likely to represent 34.9% of the overall market share in 2022,

Based on region, demand for glycol pumps is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% and 5% in Europe and Latin America, respectively, over the decade.

Competitive Landscape

The glycol pumps market is rapidly expanding due to technological advancements by key market players. Prominent market players are incorporating advanced features and electrical integrations, and are also focusing on R&D activities. Further, players with big financial power in the market are resorting to acquisitions to gain an edge over others operating in the market.

For instance :

In Dec. 2021, Kimray acquired Texas-based Control Equipment Inc. The acquisition would result in huge benefits for the industry by combining Kimray’s innovation and production capabilities with CEI’s distribution network and expertise. In March 2022, Atlas Copco´s Power and Flow division agreed to acquire LEWA. The acquisition will strengthen Atlas Copco`s expansion within the industrial pumps business. In April 2022, North Ridge Pumps conducted a case study on ATEX-rated plunger pumps for green hydrogen production with the use of ethylene glycol.

Get Customization Copy (Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports) : https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7500

Key Companies Profiled

North Ridge Pumps

Kimray

Mcmaster

Viking Pump

LEWA

Verder

Cat Pumps

Xylem

TriRotor Inc

Goulds Pumps

Heat Exchange & Transfer, Inc.

John Wood, Inc.

T-Mag

Exterran

Rotor Tech

Categorization of Glycol Pumps Industry Survey

Glycol Pumps Market by Type : Ethylene Propylene

Glycol Pumps Market by Capacity : Less than 5 Gpm 5-10 Gpm 10-15 Gpm Above 15 Gpm

Glycol Pumps Market by Operating Pressure : Less than 50 Bar 50-100 Bar 100-150 Bar Above 150 Bar

Glycol Pumps Market by Pump Type : Centrifugal Pumps Positive Displacement Pumps

Glycol Pumps Market by End-use Industry : Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Automotive & Transportation Oil & Gas Cosmetics Plastics Paints and Inks Others

Glycol Pumps Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Heat Pump Market Forecast by Product Type (Air Source, Water Source Heat Pumps, Ground Source Heat Pumps), by Rated Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, & Above 30 kW), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), & by Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Questionnaire answered in the Glycol Pumps Market report include:

How the market for Glycol Pumps has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Glycol Pumps on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Glycol Pumps?

Why the consumption of Glycol Pumps highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Glycol Pumps market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Glycol Pumps market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Glycol Pumps market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Glycol Pumps market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Glycol Pumps market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Glycol Pumps market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Glycol Pumps market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Glycol Pumps market. Leverage: The Glycol Pumps market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Glycol Pumps market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Glycol Pumps market.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7500

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com