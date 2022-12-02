North America Packaged Salad Market Segments and Growth outlook Report By 2028

North America Packaged Salad Industry Overview

The North America packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising health consciousness among consumers and a growing inclination toward convenience foods are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

North America Packaged Salad Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America packaged salad market on the basis of category, product, processing, type, distribution channel, and country:

Based on the Category Insights, the market is segmented into Branded, In-store/Private Label.

The branded segment held the largest share of over 75.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The branded ones are those that are widely available on a national or international scale and are not confined to a single store or location. In comparison to private label or in-store packaged salads , which are unique items made or obtained for distribution through a certain domestic supplier, these are established or prominent products.

, which are unique items made or obtained for distribution through a certain domestic supplier, these are established or prominent products. To take advantage of unique items, retail outlets typically trade both branded as well as private labels. Branded products are identified by the brand name, which buyers trust while making a purchase. Dole Food Company, Inc.; Fresh Express Incorporated; and Boduelle are some of the established companies offering packaged salads. Branded packaged salads typically cost more to promote, with higher price points.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian.

The vegetarian segment held the largest share of over 65.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. As with other sectors within the food and beverage industry, the demand for vegetarian packaged salads is driven by the growing number of health-conscious consumers in North America. In this respect, individuals shopping for organic produce/products continue to create a sizable demand for the product in the market.

The non-vegetarian segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Shifting consumer focus on protein-enriched diets to achieve the desired body figure or shape has been a contributing factor for the increasing demand in North America. Brands offering non-vegetarian packaged salads typically promote their products as a wholesome choice for the present-day active lifestyle.

Based on the Processing Insights, the market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.

The conventional processing segment held the largest share of over 70.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Conventionally processed products are typically cheaper than their organic counterparts as conventional farming is generally cheaper than organic farming. Lack of consumer awareness regarding organic products is expected to favor the growth of the conventional segment over the forecast period.

Organically processed products are generally perceived to contain more nutrients and antioxidants than conventional processed. Health-conscious consumers who focus on reducing their exposure to artificial chemicals and antibiotic-resistant bacteria usually prefer organically processed to conventionally processed products.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Packaged Greens and Packaged Kits.

The packaged greens segment held the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. These have been gaining popularity owing to their raw taste without the addition of any type of seasonings, dressings, and condiments.

Conventional style cooking is too time- and effort-intensive for cooking a meal for one, or even for preparing a fresh salad. The most time-intensive part is washing, cutting, and mixing the ingredients with proper sauces or condiments in order to make it taste good. This hectic process is opening new scope for the manufacturers in the North American market.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline segment accounted for the largest share of over 80.0% in 2020. Grocery stores are among the largest offline distribution channels for packaged salad. The mainstream grocery distribution platform includes local grocery stores and national chains, such as Kroger, in the U.S. Unlike supermarkets, grocery stores help these brands stay customer-focused by offering products that consumers want.

The online platform is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The North American market for packaged salad is yet to adopt e-commerce widely as compared to other sectors, like household products and consumer electronics. The perishable nature of packaged salads with unique logistic and storage requirements is a key factor slowing down the distribution of these products through online/e-commerce channels.

North America Packaged Salad Country Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of multinational as well as domestic manufacturers. A large part of the industry is dominated by some of the large and strong companies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America packaged salad market include,

Earthbound Farm

Vegpro International Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fresh Express Incorporated

BrightFarms

Eat Smart

Misionero

Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC

Mann Packing Co.

Bonduelle

