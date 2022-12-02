Healthcare ERP Market Size, Trends and Insights 2021 to 2028.

Healthcare ERP Industry Overview

The global healthcare ERP market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Healthcare organizations are under pressure to adopt technological solutions to curb the rising expenditures, ineffective hospital service management, rising workforce shortage, and growing patient population. The rising awareness regarding benefits associated with adopting ERP systems, such as high-quality care delivery solutions, eliminating back-end manual activities, and minimizing operational expenses, contribute to the healthcare enterprise resource planning market growth.

Healthcare ERP Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare ERP market based on function, deployment, and region:

Based on the Function Insights, the market is segmented into Inventory and Material Management, Supply Chain and Logistics Management, Patient Relationship Management, Finance and Billing and Others

In 2020, the finance and billing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0%. Healthcare organizations are rapidly adopting ERP systems to optimize processes and lower barriers between front-end revenue cycle management activities and back-end activities, such as claims management. Businesses are adopting these systems to eliminate financial data siloes, track profits, manage ledgers, manage fixed assets, risk management, multi-currency management, reporting, and tax management. ERP systems provide complete financial transparency, informed planning and budgeting, improve productivity, seamless integration of financial ERP modules into our business systems, and real-time financial monitoring, which is expected to drive the segment.

The inventory and material management segment is expected to record the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Inventory and material management-based ERP modules provide improved reporting, real-time supply chain management, overall inventory analysis, enhanced quality checks, and inventory planning. The software's effective and extensive functionality breaks information silo, streamlines manufacturing processes, and automates numerous operations.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud

In 2020, the on-premises deployment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 70.0% owing to numerous benefits such as minimum maintenance, low dependency on vendors, ease of access from remote locations, minimized costs, complete control over operations, security & privacy, and easy customization. On-premises deployment of software is generally known as “shrink-wrap” and includes installation of systems and solutions on computers available within the businesses.

The cloud deployment segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Cloud deployed software solutions are replacing on-premises installed software solutions. The growth of cloud computing and web-based applications, enhanced ease-of-access, and improved accessibility of the internet are driving the segment. Cloud-deployed software solutions do not require an upfront investment, and their operation on recurring fees is supporting the transition from on-premise deployed software to cloud-deployed software.

Healthcare ERP Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are devising product innovation strategies to expand their product portfolios. In addition, they are focusing on technological collaborations and partnerships to support product innovations and launches.

Some prominent players in the global healthcare ERP market include:

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft

Infor

Odoo

SAP

Oracle

Epicor Software Corporation

QAD, Inc.

Aptean

Sage Group PLC

