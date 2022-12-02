Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market is poised to achieve continuing growth 2028

Fruit And Vegetable Chips Industry Overview

The global fruit and vegetable chips market size is expected to reach USD 78.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers’ interest is shifting towards heal thier snacking alternatives over conventional fried snacks as they help in fulfilling the nutritional gap. The increasing prevalence of health issues such as obesity and rising focus towards clean and healthy eating is expected to drive the market.

Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit and vegetable chips market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vegetable and Fruit

The vegetable segment dominated the market for fruit and vegetable chips and accounted for the largest revenue share of 95.7% in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Consumers are willing to try different flavors of vegetable chips owing to changing taste preferences, which is driving the segment growth. The mixed vegetable chips segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing availability of gluten-free, vegan , and baked mix chips is driving the segment growth. Mix veggie chips consist of a combination of dried and flavored vegetables such as spinach, beetroot, and zucchini among others and are associated with offering several nutritional benefits, thereby driving the segment.

and baked mix chips is driving the segment growth. Mix veggie chips consist of a combination of dried and flavored vegetables such as spinach, beetroot, and zucchini among others and are associated with offering several nutritional benefits, thereby driving the segment. Banana held the largest revenue share of 26.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. Banana chips consist of sweet and savory flavors and are consumed as a natural alternative to unhealthy snacks. The growing availability of banana chips for diabetic patients and in the fat-free range is driving its demand. Such instances are expected to offer a significant boost to segment growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online

The offline segment made a larger contribution in the market for fruit and vegetable chips and accounted for a revenue share of 82.8% in 2020. Key manufacturers focus on offline stores as their preferred distribution channel to expand product reach. Instant availability and physical verification are the two major factors propelling product sales through various offline channels.

The online segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in internet penetration coupled with the availability of most brands’ products through e-commerce retailers is proliferating the segment growth. The major manufacturers of such products such as PepsiCo, and The Kellogg Company utilize online distribution channels to reach more consumers across geographies.

Fruit & Vegetable Chips Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for fruit and vegetable chipsis characterized by high competition and the presence of major consumer goods companies who have recognized the robust potential of the market and occupy a majority of the market share.

Some of the prominent players in the fruit and vegetable chips market include:

Luke’s Organic

PepsiCo

The Kellogg Company

Calbee North America

Seneca Foods Corp.

Hain Celestial

Herr Foods Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Utz Brands, Inc.

Greenday

