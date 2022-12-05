In Medical Trauma, Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna Presents the Best Solution

Patna, India, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — A healthy person can add to the up gradation of society, and if the health of the ailing individual is not stable choosing an air ambulance would be a befitting choice to reach the hospital of another city on time. The medical evacuation service offered by Air Ambulance Service in Patna initiated by Medilift Air Ambulance presents the most risk-free and comforting transportation that keeps the health of the patient stable and in a sound state until the process of transportation comes to an end.

We guarantee the availability of dedicated staff from the medical and aviation sector ensuring the journey doesn’t get completed on a troublesome note. We offer medical evacuation with skilled medical staff, medical equipment, and supplies along with ALS (Advanced Life support) or BLS (Basic Life Support) facilities to keep the health of the patient stable throughout the process of evacuation. Safety is always a top priority for the team at Air Ambulance In Patna and we put in all our efforts to make the transfer process smooth, safe, and risk-free with a level of comfort maintained at both ends.

Safety is the Top Priority for the Team at Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi

We at Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi are proud to offer medical transportation without any casualties or fatalities and maintain the level of optimal care delivered to the patients at the time of transfer. This state-of-the-art medical flight allows us to safely transport patients from one place to another and make them rest with comfort. We are eligible to transfer patients with any medical illness and ensure the aircraft contains all the necessary medical aids that can keep the health of the patient stable until the journey gets concluded.

Once we at Air Ambulance in Ranchi received a phone call requesting to shift a patient with a cardiac ailment to a medical center for availing advanced treatment. We arranged for the air ambulance as soon as possible and remained available with the best solution that suited the necessities of the patients. We provided a stretcher to shift the patient inside the aircraft and ensured the initial medication was given to stabilize the patient. The medical team monitored the pulse and cardiac rhythm to ensure the patient didn’t feel any discomfort at the time of shifting. Right after the landing, a medically equipped ground ambulance was available to shift the patient to the healthcare center of the desired choice and ensure the patient didn’t have to wait for a commercial medium of transport.