SPHEEHA and Dayalbagh Educational Institute organize an upliftment program for tribal communities in Rajaborari, India

SINGAPORE, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — SPHEEHA in partnership with D.E.I. (Deemed University), launched a 10-day camp to provide education, sports, and employment opportunities to help uplift tribal communities in Rajaborari Estate in Madhya Pradesh, India. The camp focused on technology education as well as medical care and sports activities that will build confidence amongst the youth of these communities. This marks an important milestone in SPHEEHA’s mission to create positive change through education and welfare programs that benefit all communities.

Holistic 10-Day Camp

The camp delivered a series of welfare programs including Medical Camps and Educational Workshops in art technology. The training included in the Educational Workshops are drone technology, self-defence for girls, youth job placement assistance, air, and water quality levels monitoring, and tree plantations.

Expert teams of Allopathic, Homeopathic and Ayurvedic practitioners have been sent to the field to provide free consultations and medicines and have catered to one-fifth of the local population so far.

Boosting Students’ Confidence & Perseverance Through Sports

As sports can be used as a vehicle for upward social mobility for minorities, SPHEEHA also provided various training for sports enthusiasts at Rajaborari. Local youth are encouraged to participate in the forthcoming Chief Minister’s Cup held in December.

A volleyball tournament named the “Sahyog, Sanghatan, Safalta Cup” was successfully held between 36 teams from various tribal villages in the area. Approximately 1200 students have participated in ongoing sports activities. Parallel to competitive sports, training for combative roles in the Defence Forces of India is being conducted by a team of experts. The self-defense program improves confidence, builds perseverance, and improves the physical and mental fitness of the tribal youth.

Enabling Local Youth Employment

The SPHEEHA volunteers offer CV writing and interview skills workshops to qualified youth, and they also invite companies to participate in placement assistance.

The President of SPHEEHA, Mr. M A Pathan said, “The greatest service one can render to humanity is to serve the people for their upliftment and development. This camp has been organised to further our goal of sustainable management of life support ecosystems to protect and preserve the physical environment for the cultural, emotional and spiritual well-being of all communities and it is in-line with the government’s vision of development. We want our communities to be self-sufficient in every respect and SPHEEHA is actively supporting and sponsoring various socio-economic and employment opportunities at Rajaborari thereby helping sustain the unique ‘Rural Economic Zone’ it has evolved into.”

About SPHEEHA

SPHEEHA is a registered Society for Preservation of Healthy Environment and Ecology and Heritage of Agra (Non-Governmental Organisation), working not only pan-India but in South East Asia (including Singapore) for the Preservation of Healthy Environment and Ecology and Heritage

SPHEEHA has been conducting various activities for the upliftment of local communities, particularly in the tribal heartland of Madhya Pradesh in close collaboration with Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, Dayalbagh, Agra and has also been associated with Rajaborari Estate, a cluster of 10 tribal villages adjoining the Jungles/Forestry Natural Resources.

