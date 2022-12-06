Maryland Company Orases Named Winner of The 2022 Moxie Award

Frederick, Maryland, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a Maryland Software Development Company, was recently named a winner of the 2022 Moxie Award for their drive to inspire software innovation and philanthropy in their community. The award celebrates the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits and associations in the D.C. metropolitan area.

The Moxie Award honors companies, nonprofits and associations for their boldness in business, placing them among an elite group of leading organizations. The award is recognized by a panel of judges comprised of the best and boldest business leaders known for their expertise and business acumen. Contenders for the award are evaluated on their innovation, growth, industry leadership, community service and local achievements. The award winners also have a distinguished history of philanthropy to their communities.

Orases was announced an award winner and was celebrated at the 2022 Annual Moxie Award Ceremony & Dinner, attended by business executives and community leaders from the DC metro area at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Some of the industries represented at the event include cybersecurity, woman-owned business, education, GovCon, healthcare, finance, software and nonprofits.

“We hosted more than nearly 500 of DC’s boldest in business to celebrate the 2022 Moxie Award winners,” said Katie Jordan, Moxie Award Chair.

As leaders in software development and established philanthropists, Orases brings ideas and thoughts to fruition with their talented team of developers and community leaders. Speak with Orases to start turning your software development dreams into a fully-supported software product. The group brings over two decades of success and a portfolio of over 750 clients who received best-in-class software development services from Orases. To learn more about the company’s software development services or process, call Orases at 301-756-5527 or visit their website at https://orases.com/. Orases is headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, MD 27104.

