National Lacrosse League, San Diego Seals Announce First-Ever Outdoor NLL Game March 4

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the world’s largest and most successful professional lacrosse league, and the San Diego Seals today announced that the Seals’ March 4th game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs will be staged outside at San Diego’s new Snapdragon Stadium, the first regular season outdoor game in the history of the NLL. The game will be played at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT and will be distributed live on ESPN+, TSN.ca and the TSN app. Additionally, the game will re-air the same day on ESPNU at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT.

“Our goal for the NLL and for the sport of lacrosse is to continue to increase awareness, enthusiasm and enterprise value well beyond where it exists today. This epic setting gives us another unique opportunity to showcase our world class athletes and on-field product, and not only engage with our core audience but attract diverse sports’ fans in search of new entertainment passions,” said Brett Frood, NLL Commissioner. “We are looking forward to working with the Seals and all our supporters in Southern California to making this an event to remember.”

“The Seals have been working on this event for a long time now, and we’re very excited to see this idea come to life. It’s crazy that in the 36-year history of the league this has never been done before,” said Seals President Steve Govett. “We can’t wait to build our box on the field of Snapdragon and play in the San Diego sunshine. Let’s take this outside!”

“We’re honored to host the Seals first ever outdoor NLL game,” added Adam Millar, General Manager of Snapdragon Stadium. “Looking forward to seeing another amazing San Diego team out on our field, and excited to welcome a whole new set of fans to the stadium!”

In addition to the Seals-Desert Dogs game on Saturday, Snapdragon Stadium will also be hosting an NCAA Women’s lacrosse tournament with two games on Friday and two on Sunday. Teams include: San Diego State University, Stanford University, Kent State University, and UC Davis.

This will be a weekend celebration of lacrosse in San Diego that lacrosse fans around southern California will not want to miss. Broadcast talent and other events connected to the game will be announced in the coming weeks.

Snapdragon Stadium will be scaled for 10,100 seats for the special event. A limited number of tickets for the Snapdragon Showdown are now available at SealsLax.com. If you are interested in a group outing for game, please contact the Seals at 619-375-3755 or email tickets@sealslax.com.

The Seals will open their home season this Friday against the Saskatchewan Rush at 7:00 pm at Pechanga Arena, available to watch on ESPN+, TSN.ca and the TSN app.

About The National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.

About The San Diego Seals

The San Diego Seals are a team in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), the world’s only professional box lacrosse league. The league prepares for the 36th Anniversary season and ranks third in average attendance for professional indoor sports worldwide behind the NBA and NHL. For breaking news and updates, follow the Seals on social @SealsLax. The Seals return to Pechanga Arena for the 2022-23 NLL season in December.

About Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium is a 35,000-seat multipurpose venue owned by San Diego State University and managed by OVG360. As part of SDSU Mission Valley, Snapdragon Stadium serves as a year-round entertainment destination and hub of community engagement. The venue is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification and manages sustainability efforts as a top priority. Snapdragon Stadium is home to SDSU Aztec Football, San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby. In addition to tenant events, Snapdragon Stadium will host a myriad of events including concerts, festivals, dirt shows, international sporting events, championships, community events, and more. Visit SnapdragonStadium.com for more information.