Basin, Bowl, And Cup Market Insights,By Manufacturers, Product Type, Application, And Technology To 2028

Basin, Bowl, And Cup Industry Overview

The global basin, bowl, and cup market size is expected to reach USD 504.1 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing reimbursement for surgeries and favorable government initiatives, along with increasing geriatric population, are driving the market.

Basin, Bowl, And Cup Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global basin, bowl, and cup market on the basis of product type, material type, end user, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Basin, Cup, and Bowl

Cups accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020. Plastic, stainless steel, and other materials, such as paper cups, are used to hold liquid or solid medicines for consumption. Medicine cups of all types have the advantage of allowing you to consume a defined dosage of medicine, reducing the risk of overdosing. The cups are simple to use and reduce the danger of contamination because they may be discarded after use or reused after a thorough sterilizing process. Because of the benefits offered by medicine cups, the cup segment is expected to see an increase in sales due to high demand from end users.

Furthermore, the segment’s rapid expansion can be attributed to the growing requirement for convenience when taking medications, which contributes to the market growth for cups. The need for cups is also fueled by the rising demand for over-the-counter medications such as cough syrups and other similar products.

Over the predicted period, the basin is expected to expand at a significant rate. This is due to technical advancements and increased demand for emesis basins in healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics, long-term care facilities, and other facilities.

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Stainless steel, Plastic, and Others

Stainless steelaccounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. This is because stainless steel is corrosion-resistant, has high toughness and ductility, and requires less maintenance. Stainless steel’s aforementioned qualities have led to increased use of the material in consumer products such as basins, bowls, and cups

The others segment including paper, ceramic, and wooden materials is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Several groups have promoted the use of paper cups as an environmentally friendly alternative due to the environmental damage caused by plastic cups, which has had a positive impact on the worldwide market for basins, bowls, and cups.

For instance, in April 2018, according to the Press Association, the National Health Service (NHS) in England has used more than half a billion throwaway cups in the previous five years. Disposable cups are used by the NHS for cold and hot drinks and administering drugs.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Long-term Care Facilities, Homecare Settings, and Others

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. This is owing to the fact that the number of procedures performed on a daily basis is substantially higher. In addition, with the growing number of hospitals around the world, surgical equipment demand is predicted to rise in the approaching years.

demand is predicted to rise in the approaching years. Homecare settings are expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. This segment is likely to increase significantly throughout the forecast period owing to an increasing inclination among individuals to avoid hospitalization and receive treatment in a home care setting, which is fueling the expansion of the home respiratory therapy market.

Basin, Bowl, And Cup Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The majority of competitors in the market are expanding their footprint and capabilities by opening new facilities in different locations. In addition, prominent firms are working on launching new products in order to address the issue of sustainability.

Some prominent players in the global basin, bowl, and cup market include:

Medtronic

Narang Medical Limited

IndoSurgicals Private Limited

Advin Health Care

Key Surgical

Cardinal Health

GPC Medical Ltd.

Medegen Medical Products

Med-Vet International

DESCO MEDICAL INDIA

Sunflower Medical Ltd.

The Vollrath Company, LLC

