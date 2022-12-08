Beryl AX Pocket-Sized Security Router – Double the Speed & Smaller in Size

Hong Kong, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — GL.iNet, a world-leading developer of OpenWrt network hardware and software, is about to launch Beryl AX (GL-MT3000) – A Pocket-sized Wi-Fi 6 Home & Travel VPN Router. A new generation of Beryl, providing almost double the total Wi-Fi speed and has a smaller exterior than our first Wi-Fi 6 travel router AXT1800.

Beryl AX is the advanced version of Beryl (GL-MT1300). It has a maximum Wi-Fi speed of 574 Mbps (2.4GHz) + 2402 Mbps (5GHz), providing fast, stable and secure Wi-Fi for protecting frequent travellers and remote workforce when connected to public Wi-Fi, and also supports connecting to 70+ client devices for small apartments or offices with heavy Wi-Fi usage. Beryl AX is also compactly designed to fit into pocket size along with retractable antennas for convenient storage and deployment.

Your Wi-Fi 6 Travel Companion

Pre-installed VPN – When VPN is enabled on Beryl AX, it automatically encrypts all network traffic within the connected network, including guest or client devices that are not capable of running VPN. it protects users’ digital assets and footprints online when working with sensitive data. Beryl AX can run OpenVPN at 150 Mbps and WireGuard® at 300 Mbps, supporting 30+ VPN services.

Hosting VPN server & VPN Cascading – Beryl AX supports hosting VPN server and client at the same time within the same device, enabling users to remote access local network resources like Wi-Fi printers or local web servers, and accessing the public internet as a VPN client at the same time.

Customizable Firmware – Beryl AX runs on open-source OpenWrt 21.02 firmware, supporting more than 5000 ready-made plug-ins for customization. Simply browse, install, and manage packages with our no-code interface within Beryl AX’s Admin Panel.

Ultra-fast Gigabit Ports – Beryl AX is equipped with a 2.5G Multi-gigabit WAN port and a 1G gigabit LAN port, enabling high speed transfer between devices at minimal latency.

Dynamic Frequency Selection – Beryl AX is approved to use Dynamic Frequency Selection, letting the router’s 5GHz network use additional frequencies normally reserved by military, satellite, and weather radar applications. The selection of additional channels can lower network congestion under high density network environments.

Remote Device Management – All of GL.iNet’s routers come with GoodCloud, our remote device management platform for remote monitoring client device data usage, accessing the device’s terminal, batch update, view analytics, and more.

SD-WAN as a Service – Beryl AX provides a simple SD-WAN (Software-defined WAN) solution using our device management platform – GoodCloud S2S (Site-to-Site), enabling high network performance and efficiency while maintaining the same level of security, elasticity, and automation.

Learn more about Beryl AX: https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-mt3000/

